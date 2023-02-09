After years of back-and-forth banter over who was worthy of the moniker “The Man,” Ric Flair and Becky Lynch reportedly buried the hatchet at WWE’s RAW XXX and officially left the past in the past.

When asked about this conversation by Pat McAfee on his show, Seth Rollins peeled back the curtain before declaring the beef officially squashed.

“I’ll put it out there right now, beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch,” Rollins said via F4W. “To be fair, the beef was never on my wife’s side, she never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her. He was man enough to come up and apologize to myself and to her and I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and I want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones, we had a good moment at Raw XXX, and he is The Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore on any wrestling list of all time.”

Rollins’ comments line up pretty well with those of Flair a few weeks back, signifying that maybe, just maybe, the biggest WWE feud that no one knew about is officially done after all.

“I apologized to Becky Lynch,” Flair said. “I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute?’ And I just said ‘I’m sorry that it ever got to where it is.’ I went over and shook Seth Rollins’ hand and I said, ‘I’m going to apologize to your wife.'”