The WWE 2K23 roster is here! Here are all of the WWE 2K23 revealed wrestlers so far, comprising the cast and characters of wrestlers and performers appearing in the upcoming game.

WWE 2K23 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers and Performers

WWE 2K23 has officially been revealed with WWE 2K23 release date with the John Cena cover athlete reveal. But aside from John Cena, who else is going to be part of the WWE 2K23 roster?

Of course, it’s expected that the entire current locker room will be appearing in some capacity in the game, but there have been instances in the past when some wrestlers didn’t make the cut, just like in the WWE 2K22 roster. So, we have this list readied to let you know who has actually been confirmed to be part of the WWE 2K23 roster.

Confirmed to be part of the WWE 2K23 Roster:

Adam Pearce*** AJ Styles Alexa Bliss Asuka Austin Theory Bad Bunny (Pre-Order Bonus) Batista “Leviathan” OVW Batista* Bianca Belair Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar “Developmental Rookie” OVW Brock Lesnar* Bron Breakker “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes Cruz del Toro Damian Priest Dominik Mysterio Drew McIntyre Hollywood Hogan Jey Uso John Cena “Prototype” John Cena* Johnny Gargano Kevin Owens Paul Heyman** Randy Orton “Developmental Rookie” OVW Randy Orton* Rey Mysterio Rhea Ripley Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey Sheamus “Stone Cold” Steve Austin The Miz Tommaso Ciampa

*Alternate versions

**Manager

***General Manager

Likely to be part of the WWE 2K23 Roster Through the John Cena Showcase

While not yet confirmed, some of these superstars that are not part of the current roster may appear thanks to them being a big part of John Cena’s career. A lot of them are already confirmed to be part of the WWE 2K23 roster, but not all. While we don’t know yet the complete coverage of the John Cena Showcase, we have these WWE superstars lined up who wish will make an appearance as part of the WWE 2K23 cast:

CM Punk – As one of John Cena’s biggest rivals in WWE and because of his infamous pipe bomb – although highly unlikely for his contract with AEW and his bad blood with the company Daniel Bryan – Or Bryan Danielson, as he’s known now and how he was known before WWE, for their solid match during SummerSlam 2013 – however unlikely as well due to his current contract with AEW Edge – As arguably Cena’s best foil in his entire career, arguably John Cena’s #1 enemy ever Shawn Michaels – For their tag team championship run and subsequent rivalry where Cena would prove that he’s the company’s future The Rock – Already goes without saying that the most electrifying performer will make an appearance in every foreseeable WWE game, but given that he’s not yet officially revealed, we’re putting Dwayne Johnson up here Umaga – It’s time to honor Umaga once again by including him in WWE 2K23 as part of the main roster and not as a DLC character. He is, after all, responsible for some of John Cena’s most memorable matches Rob Van Dam – We should get Rob Van Dam included as well for their memorable ECW One Night Stand match back in 2006 JBL – JBL was another weaselly heel that had memorable matches with Cena, including the bloody and gruesome 2005 Judgment Day “I Quit Match” the two had for the WWE Championship Kurt Angle – How could we forget John Cena’s “Ruthless Aggression” debut stepping up against Kurt Angle? Of course, we won’t. And we wish the Olympic Gold Medalist to make an appearance in the John Cena Showcase as well Bray Wyatt – Bray Wyatt also battled with John Cena multiple times, and multiple iterations of the Eater of Worlds fought Cena, including the odd one during the pandemic era “The Firefly Funhouse” match that was peak cinematic wrestling for WWE

And that’s all of the confirmed WWE 2K23 roster cast of characters and wrestlers who will be appearing in the game so far. We do have some speculations going on in the latter half of this article, but we’ll surely be able to pinpoint who exactly will be included in the final roster when the time comes. But for now, this is everything we have going for us. We’ll also update this once the post-release content packs are revealed so that you can also track which of the DLC wrestlers have been released already and who are yet to come.

WWE 2K23 is coming out on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. For everything else about WWE 2K, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.