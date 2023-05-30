A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been a member of the WWE Universe since all the way back in 2016, when the New Japan Pro Wrestling stalwart decided to spurn “The King of Sports” for a chance to test his mettle against the best in the world.

Though Nakamura has returned to Japan since, famously wrestling the Great Muta in his final match for Pro Wrestling Noah back in January, Heavyweight Championship gold has eluded the “King” in America, with just two reigns with a top title as part of the WWE Universe, both of which came in NXT.

Fortunately, that drought may soon come to an end, as “The King of Strong Style” overcame the mountainous Bronson Reed on RAW to punch his ticket to Money in the Bank, where he will compete in the event’s eponymous Ladder match to secure an open contract for any title in the company. Discussing his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Nakamura noted that his time in WWE has changed his life, and winning the Money in the Bank briefcase would do the same.

“WWE changed my life a lot,” Shinsuke Nakamura said. “This opportunity, Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it will change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be World Champion. I’ve never forgotten that. I will be world champion anyhow, to use Money in the Bank briefcase.”

Could Nakamura be the next Money in the Bank briefcase holder? Could he cash in on Seth Rollins at some point down the line and not only achieve his goal but become the second-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion under this current lineage? Fans will have to wait to find out.