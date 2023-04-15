A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After effectively taking the first three and a half months of the 2023 calendar year off away from WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura officially made his return to the WWE Universe on Smackdown, where he made quick work of Madcap Moss despite some outside-the-ring quarterbacking from Emma. Afforded a chance to discuss his time away, Kayla Braxton of the SmackDown LowDown caught up with “The King of Strongstyle” to discuss how he spent his time away.

“I’m glad to be back,” Shinsuke Nakamura declared. “I’ve been to Japan, I had a great victory against the Great Muta, that was a historical instance in WWE’s long history, then I recharged, I rebooted.”

Nakamura is correct; in a move nearly unprecedented in modern-day WWE history, the Japanese legend was afforded a chance to wrestle the Great Muta in his final professional wrestling match, despite the match being promoted by Pro Wrestling Noah. Asked what he plans to do now that he’s back, Nakamura kept things short and sweet; leaving little room to interpret his intentions.

“I need some meat,” Nakamura added. “I mean, I need a great opponent. Also, I aim, I aim for the world title from day one, you know.”

Considering Karrion Kross and Scarlett cut a half promo, half video package signifying that Nakamura may be the next man up in their two-person run through the SmackDown roster, it would appear “The King of Strong Style” might not have to look too far to find his fresh meat. How that challenge turns out for Kross, however, remains to be seen.