On Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made it official: “Big” Bronson Reed will serve as The Bloodline's fifth member at the namesake match at WWE's next PLE, Survivor Series: WarGames.

Though not technically from Samoa or Tonga like the Faku and Fifita families, Reed is from the Southern Hemisphere, a proud son of Adelaide, South Australia, and thus, is sort of Bloodline adjacent, which, mere weeks before WarGames, is apparently enough to justify a spot on the team.

Asked about naming Reed the fifth member of his Bloodline team ahead of WarGames on the SmackDown LowDown by Byron Saxton, Sikoa broke down why he made the pick, and the OG Bloodline should be worried about it.

“D**n right, he's my fifth member heading into WarGames. Did you see my soldiers out there? Did you see the soldiers out there on the front line? This front line right here is called the Bloodline,” Sikoa told Saxton.

“And this Bloodline, right now, it's our time. You know what I'm saying? It's the reason why they call it the OG Bloodline, because they can't keep up with the new. Do you understand me? This is a message sent to everybody, not only on SmackDown, but on RAW, too. If they wanna come and get this work, key, they know where to find the Bloodline. Hey yo, Roman Reigns, and the ‘Bloodline,' me and my crew, we'll see you're a** at WarGames. Let's go celebrate, boys.”

With Team Roman Reigns/OG Bloodline still down a member following Sami Zayn and The Usos' failed attempts to persuade Seth Rollins to squad up on RAW, it's clear there will be plenty more drama before the two five-man teams hit the ring in Vancouver later this month. What won't be dramatic is how Team Solo Sikoa will come together, as he's clearly happy with the squad he's assembled.

Rikishi warns The Bloodline against trusting Sami Zayn at WarGames

While the OG Bloodline is still looking for a fifth member for WarGames, a luminary of the faction, their elder statesman Rikishi, used some time on his Off The Top podcast to warn his sons and nephew about trusting the “Underdog from the Underground,” as there some shady happenings about his return to the faction.

“I don't trust him, and so, at the end of the day, blood is always going to be thicker than water. I'm sure Sami Zayn's number is up — meaning, they watching from all corners. Left, right, to the middle, to the back. You got much more Bloodline now,” Rikishi explained via 411 Mania. “Tread lightly when you're coming to the Bloodline. Tread lightly. Stay afloat, man. You're in a good spot with the Bloodline.”

For weeks now, eagle-eyed fans have been noticing some shady behavior from Zayn when it comes to The Bloodline, with some hypothesizing that he's actually a double agent for Team Solo. Fortunately, with the show mere weeks away, it's clear fans and Rikishi will get their answer soon enough, one way or the other.