After being noticeably absent from the Elimination Chamber, Paul "Triple H" Levesque celebrated Bronson Reed for putting his family first.
When news broke that Indi Hartwell was going to wrestle for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Candice LeRae against the Kabuki Warriors on the Elimination Chamber pre-show, fans felt increasingly bad for “Big” Bronson Reed, who found himself the lone major Australian main roster star without a spot on the Perth-based show.
Well, as it turns out, this wasn't some major stiff from creative, as Reed explained to fans on social media during the show.
“FULL DISCLOSURE: Originally, I was set to be at WWE Elimination Chamber,” Bronson Reed wrote on social media. ” It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed. But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I'm here for my family. Thank you for all your support. To all my friends and family who have reached out. To Triple H for guiding me. Now I'm not just BIG … I AM BIG, POPPA!”
Triple H, too, got in on the social media action mid-show, letting everyone, Reed included, know that he supports the Superstar's growing family.
“Congratulations, Bronson Reed,” Triple H responded. “Family is everything, and fatherhood is amazing. I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You’re exactly where you needed to be!”
Would it have been cool to see Reed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match? Yes, while he almost certainly wouldn't have won, it would have been fun to see him mix it up and check out how the crowd felt about his return. Unfortunately, that will have to wait until next time, as Reed has bigger things on his to-do list than losing the Elimination Chamber to Drew McIntyre.
