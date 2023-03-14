A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

While the March 13th edition of RAW will likely be remembered for storylines involving Cody Rhodes, Austin Theory, and even Otis, one of the underlining, long-term angles that ran across the episode was darn near everyone on the show asking The Miz if they can be his co-host for “The Showcase of the Immortals.” When Byron Saxton rolled up with the very same question in mind, The Miz basically snapped.

“Look, this is RAW Talk, so let’s talk RAW, let’s talk WrestleMania, let’s talk it all, shall we?” Miz asked. “Why is everyone coming up to me saying ‘hey, can I be a co-host?’ Are you gonna ask too? Hahaha ‘oh yeah, can Byron Saxton co-host WrestleMania?’ No you can’t, nobody can. There’s only one star who can harness what WrestleMania is. Did you see how good Jimmy Kimmel was hosting the Oscars? He did an incredible job in front of what, three, five thousand people? I’m doing it not one night but two nights in front of 90,000 plus at a sold-out SoFi Stadium, WrestleMania, baby. There is only one talent, one superstar who can do that.

“And then Monday Night RAW, next week, of course I’m probably going to be asked as a guest on ImPaulsive TV. Why? Because it’s the first time ImPaulsive TV has ever been on Monday Night RAW, who else would he get? He would get the biggest star, the biggest Q-Rating, they’re not gonna ask you with that tie. Like, where do you even get something like that? I wasn’t asking you, it’s just… can you do some kind of fashion? Do something right? I mean this guy, am I right? This guy. WrestleMania host, it will be talked about for years and I will create moments that will last a lifetime. They will laugh, they will cry, there will be drama, there will be everything a host should be. Me. Ciao.”

Can The Miz make legit moments at WrestleMania 39? Only time will tell, but unless Adam Pearce decrees it, he would clearly prefer to do it as a solo act.