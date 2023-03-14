A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

For much of Monday Night Raw, Chad Gable had one mission and one mission alone within the WWE Universe: find Otis.

That’s right, though the situation wasn’t particularly well explained, as everyone from Damage CTRL to Becky Lynch and Lita interrupted the search for the Alpha Academy’s “number one guy,” Gable spent his evening on the lookout for 330 pounds of Duluth, Minnesota beef. Did Otis get lost on the way to the ring? Did the venue have an all-you-can-eat sammich bar that he didn’t want to lose his seat at? Could he have been kidnapped?

Fortunately, Gable was able to solve the mystery before the show went off the air, as after a conversation with his Mustafa Ali, decked out in his new posi attitude, the “American Alpha” turned the corner and discovered that Otis wasn’t kidnapped but was instead roped into a scheme with the Maximum Male Models, who slicked back his hair, gave him a fancy jacket, and took it upon themselves to take provocative photos of the supersized Superstar.

After suggesting that he too could model if that’s what Otis wanted to do, the Models rejected his offer, as they firmly asserted that the Olympian was simply too ugly to be a member of their group. Despite offering a chance for the duo to do some Alpha Academy sessions, Otis decided he wanted to instead go with the Models and continue to play with the pretty people.

Does Gable want to keep Otis under his wing to have a pupil to boss around? Or is he genuinely worried that the Models are somehow taking advantage of his friend? Fans will find out soon enough.