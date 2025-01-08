When The Rock let it slip while RAW was on the air at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, that he was heading to NXT at The Shrine for New Year's Evil, fans wondered what the “Final Boss” would have to say on WWE television for the second day in a row, especially after his bizarre interactions with Cody Rhodes in Inglewood.

Would the “People's Champion” turn heel once more, showing that Monday was just a ruse to get lapsed fans back into the promotion? Or would he instead keep his babyface ways going, maybe because he wants to turn over a new leaf, or maybe because he wants to show a kind face to the world, even if he remains a heel at heart?

Well, after noting to his daughter, Ava, that he wasn't sure what he was going to say in the final segment of the show, The Rock was afforded nine minutes to do whatever he wanted to before the show went off the air and talk he did. The Rock loves WWE, loves NXT as well, but one thing he doesn't love is the fans who complained that he shouldn't have been talking trash about his shout-out and tequila with Cody Rhodes on RAW. Why? Because they don't know what he has planned for the future.

“Everywhere I went, every gym, every restaurant, every church, every strip club, the same thing; I heard the same thing: oh, why are you so mean to Cody? Don’t be mean to Cody! Cody’s got to finish his story, don’t be mean! Oh my god!” The Rock told the NXT crowd.

“Okay. One year later, last night, Netflix, RAW. Wooo, yes, an amazing night we had. An electrifying night, a historic night. Last night, The Rock wanted to give props to Cody, give him his flowers, he’s been kicking a**. He has been kicking a** carrying the company on his shoulders. And then what did they say? ‘Ypu can’t be nice to Cody! You can’t be nice to Cody! Don’t drink tequila with Cody! That’s bulls**t!’ At the end of the day, let us all remind them that The Rock is the ‘Final Boss’ thinking 20 steps ahead. So the best thing for them to do is to know their role, shut their mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock has taken them on.”

Dang, what a weird thing to say, right? I mean, sure, The Rock had plenty more to say before the show went off the air, including that he loves wrestling and that he's appreciative of NXT for giving it their all, noting that fans could make someone on that very roster into a WrestleMania main eventer if they use their voices to champion their talents. But why deliver such a sour note during such a special occasion, especially when he likely won't be back on television for weeks, if not longer? Much like his RAW appearance, this one was weird, to say the least.