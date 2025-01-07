While the first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix was a hit, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Cody Rhodes‘ interactions were odd.

They are coming off a blood feud that led into WrestleMania XL. Despite this, The Rock gave Rhodes his flowers while opening the premiere episode of WWE's RAW on Netflix.

Afterward, the two embraced backstage as well. They shared some tequila while The Rock toasted him. He thanked him for “carrying” WWE and also for attending the Moana 2 premiere.

“To you, to family, to Happy Near Year, thank you for coming out to Hawaii, You supported me despite all of the s**t that we've been through,” The Rock said. “And truly, I mean this: thank you for carrying the company on your back. This crazy world of professional wrestling. It's a wild world, as you know… By the way, not one f**king complaint ever — that's why you're the best.”

He concluded by jokingly asking how his mom was doing. During their feud, The Rock frequently addressed “Mama Rhodes,” who was in the crowd. In the same video, Rhodes said that his mom “appreciated” The Rock's shoutout.

Ultimately, The Rock was there as a member of TKO's board of directors. His promo sounded like a corporate thank you instead of a heel “Final Boss” promo. So, perhaps there is still more story to tell with The Rock and Rhodes.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Cody Rhodes' heated WWE feud

Before seemingly making amends, The Rock and Rhodes spent most of early 2024 feuding. It started when The Rock came back to the company to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania XL.

However, Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match, earning him a title shot at WrestleMania. After initially giving his match to The Rock, he decided to rescind the offer.

This led to a heel turn from The Rock, who became the “Final Boss.” The new character incorporated real-life elements, such as his involvement in TKO Group Holdings.

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock teamed with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The following night, the “Final Boss” interfered in Reigns and Rhodes' match to assist the former in retaining the title.

His efforts were thwarted by The Undertaker, though, and Rhodes overcame the odds. He has since held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over 200 days.

After WrestleMania XL, The Rock took a hiatus from the company. He returned at Bad Blood in October 2024 after Reigns and Rhodes teamed up. He seemingly signaled that he was gunning after one (or both) of them, but there has not been a follow-up on that cameo since.