Five stars who are ready to Rumble ⬇️

With the 2024 Royal Rumble officially upon us, fans have been clamoring to figure out what surprises Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company have up their sleeve for the show's two namesake matches.

With the increase of surprise debuts, major call-ups, and legendary returns practically the selling point of the show, well that and a guaranteed title shot at whatever belt the winner wants at the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 40.

But who are some realistic performers who fit the bill of a Royal Rumble surprise? Sure, fans would love to see MJF throw Kazuchika Okada over the top rope as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson winds up for a People's Elbow, but it's hard to imagine any of those performers appearing on the show for one reason or another. Fortunately, there are a few performers who feel like pretty good bets to return at the show, including the following five headlined by one of ESPN's biggest stars.

5 shocking returns that should happen at the Royal Rumble.

When news broke that Kevin Patrick was not only being removed from the SmackDown commentary booth but was being released outright from his role within the WWE, it instantly got fans thinking about the return of Pat McAfee.

Now granted, McAfee is a pretty busy man, working a hybrid television/digital show for ESPN, holding a role on College Gameday – even if his future on the show is somewhat up in the air – and taking part in all sorts of different extracurricular activities outside of those shows, leading some to wonder if he wants to add 50-plus additional work days to his schedule but for one night only in Tampa Bay, why not bring him out to add some energy to the show?

There is a historical precedent for bringing McAfee to juice up a show, as he famously called last year's Royal Rumble in a three-man team with Michael Cole and Corey Graves and returned at WrestleMania to beat up on The Miz in an impromptu match. Whether as a wrestler or a commentator, it's safe to say there's a pretty good chance McAfee will be in Tampa this weekend, especially since he hinted at his own return after learning of Patrick's release.

4. Naomi

If Pat McAfee is a 4-6 on the Royal Rumble return-o-meter, then ex-WWE Woman's Tag Team Champion Naomi has to come in at a 9, as she's without a doubt the most likely former WWE Superstar to make her return to the promotion Chelsea Green-style after spending the past few years away.

Need proof? Well, look no further than her last appearance in Impact Wrestling/TNA, where, after being defeated for his Knockouts Championship by Jordynne Grace, the performer then going by Trinity gave an impassioned speech thanking the fans for following along with her journey as she prepares for the next chapter of her career.

That chapter? WWE, of course, is reuniting with her husband, Jimmy Uso, to add even more strength to The Bloodline… assuming creative wants to take things in that direction.

Almost every year, WWE has a legend or two return at the Royal Rumble to get a pop from the crowd, some positive reactions from fans, and ultimately, an easy elimination unless the performer in question is, like, Edge.

In 2023, that performer was Booker T, who ran out, did his Spinaroonie, and was flipped over the top rope by Gunther in barely a minute in what the former member of Harlem Heat would later identify as his retirement match.

Could WWE pursue a different legend in 2024, someone like TNA multi-hyphenate Tommy Dreamer, Rob Van Dam, or Sabu? Sure, but as Booker noted on his Hall of Fame podcast, he's going to be at the show and will be packing his gear, so hey, why not pull the trigger and bring him back for one more funky, fun, and ultimately, blink-and-you-missed-it appearance? Better yet, why not have him be eliminated by an NXT star like Bron Breakker and turn it into a match on the Black and Gold Brand?

2. Jade Cargill

When WWE announced that they had officially come to terms with Jade Cargill to become their newest Superstar, it felt like momentum was at her back to become a seriously impactful performer on RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT, depending on where Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company wanted to debut her.

And then… nothing.

That's right, outside of a few appearances on each show to establish herself as a person of note moving forward, Cargill hasn't wrestled a match, cut a promo, or been on television in months, with some wondering if she simply isn't far enough along as a performer to work matches for WWE.

Is that a possibility? Sure, but is it just as likely, if not more likely, that Creative is simply waiting to debut her at the Royal Rumble, where she can establish herself in a major way by dominating a few other superstars in the show's namesake match before landing her first major feud against whoever eliminates her? That feels incredibly likely.

1. Andrade

And last but not least, if there's one performer who feels like a borderline lock to appear at the Royal Rumble, it's Andrade, aka Andrade El Idolo, for fans who've been watching his AEW work over the past few years.

After officially announcing his exit from AEW, which Tony Khan confirmed during his media scrum after Worlds End, Andrade has dropped all of his indie matches and has since been largely hanging out with his wife, Charlotte Flair, as she begins the recovery process from a torn ACL.

Could that change at the Royal Rumble? Yes, it could, and frankly, it probably should.