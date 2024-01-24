A Royal Rumble un-retirement?

After making his surprise return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, lasting all of 42 seconds before being eliminated by Gunther, Booker T announced that he was finished with his in-ring career as a member of the WWE Universe, as his body simply can't handle the action anymore.

In 2024, however, it would appear Booker has changed his tune to a pretty remarkable degree, as, on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former member of Harlem Heat has not only said he would be open to another return at the Rumble but seemingly pitched himself for a spot in the match in the week leading up to the first PLE of the calendar year.

“I'm stretching right now man. I've been checking my email, I've been checking my gmail to see if the invitation has come through. But like I said, I'm in the best shape of my life, y'all. I've been training, I've been hitting the gym harder than I've ever hit it before. I'm serious, man. I'm serious on this. So if they need an extra man, if they need me to make that walk just one time going down in St. Petersburg, Florida, oh yeah, man. I will be ready, willing, and able to get the job done, guys,” Booker T said via Fightful.

“So look here, I'm on call. I got my text messages. I'm not even taking any more messages. If anybody else text me, I'm not even gonna look. If it didn't have a 203 area code, I'm not gonna even answer. So look here, I'm available. I'm gonna be in town for the Kickoff Show. One thing about the wrestler, he always make sure he brings his extra bag with him. So look here, the white tights, the white boots, they gonna be in the bag. So look here man, WWE, the boy is ready.”

“Don't sleep on St. Petersburg, Florida, and your boy Booker T stepping out to the ring just one more time. I got my phone, and I'm checking my emails, and I'm checking them twice because your boy want another shot. I'm just saying.”

Should Booker T return at the Royal Rumble? Shucky ducky quack quack, why the heck not? If those are his champagne wishes and caviar dreams, then book the noted DoorDash user and watch him whoop whatever trick gets in the ring opposite him: *spoiler alert* it'll be hotter than Cholula Green… unless he gets toppled by Gunther under a minute for the second year in a row.

Booker T goes to bat for the Nasty Boys' WWE Hall of Fame chances.

Elsewhere in his appearance on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T decided to use his clout as a two-time Hall of Famer and NXT commentator to push for a spot for Jerry “Biff” Sags and Brian “Buff” Knobbs, better known as the Nasty Boys. After working 46 matches against the tag team during their shared time in WCW, it's clear Booker, more than almost anyone else, knows that they're worthy of being immortalized in the annals of WWE history forever.

“I'm lobbying for the Nasty Boys to go into the Hall of Fame. I really believe, truly in my heart, the Nasty Boys deserve a spot inside the WWE Hall of Fame,” Booker T said on his podcast via Wrestling Headlines. “They put a lot of work in in WCW, in WWE, in WWF. They pretty much did it all. I'm hoping to see my man Knobbs and Saggs inside the Hall of Fame. I would love to see them in the Hall of Fame. My brother and I, we had so many matches with the Nasty Boys. I don't think our careers would have been what they were without the Nasty Boys. That six-month run alone should get them in the Hall of Fame, as far as I'm concerned. It was a rough six months working with those boys. I remember almost getting into a fight with Saggs. I called a spot, I think I called a dropkick. He stopped right before I did a dropkick and I took a face-plant. I was mad about it. ‘Don't do that again.' He goes ‘Ohhhh' [fakes being scared]. It was crazy.”

During their runs in WCW and WWE, the Nasty Boys combined for four different tag team title reigns, one with the WWF World Tag Team Championships for 155 days and then three runs with the WCW World Tag Team Championships from 1993-1995 for a combined 259 days. While they weren't the dominant tag team of the era, or even the dominant tag team of WCW, as Booker T's Harlem Heat had a much stronger case for that title, they were an important building block in the lead-up to the tag team revolution led by the likes of the Hardy Boyz, the Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian a few years later. If that's enough to warrant a spot in the Hall of Fame, then they should be in the Hall of Fame.