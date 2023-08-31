After having Jimmy Uso's return to WWE moved one week into the future following SmackDown being converted to a tribute show for Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, Paul Heyman stopped by The Bump to talk about the relationship dynamics of The Usos.

When asked about Roman Reigns' match with Jey Uso and if it served as a true breaking point for the faction, Heyman noted in an appearance on The Bump that, in his opinion, that doesn't always have to be the case, as in a sophisticated family built on a strong patriarchal structure – something he noted his fellow guest Dominik Mysterio wasn't afforded – you can work from and then move on from intra-family issues.

“Roman Reigns defeated Jey. They fought, and they settled their differences. That's what family does, you go outside, you beat the crap out of each other, you go back inside, and everybody is loving each other,” Paul Heyman said via Sporkskeeda. “Except if you have a deadbeat father like Dominik, unfortunately, had to grow up under, then the circumstances are different.”

Goodness gracious, I don't know about you, but I literally laughed out loud at that comment, as it might just be the most Paul Heyman-y thing Paul Heyman has ever said.

Can Jey fall back in line and reform The Bloodline as a unit stronger than ever, or will Reigns have to instead turn to his extended family if he needs more manpower, with Manu offering up his services recently and performers like Jacob Fatu waiting in the wings? Fans will have to tune into SmackDown on Friday to find out.

Paul Heyman compares Terry Funk to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Elsewhere on The Bump, Paul Heyman was asked about the late, great Terry Funk, who he had the pleasure of booking in ECW back in the day. For Heyman, himself a practical encyclopedia of professional wrestling, he believes young Superstars should study the Funker for years to come, as he truly knew how to combine business with ambition like an in-ring Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

“I think what I wish future generations will take from the legacy of Terry Funk is the passionate pursuit of greatness in all moments of a performance and never losing sight that it's a business because many people today, and this is not a criticism of the young guys, the new generation, this was true 20 years ago. This was true 30 years ago. This is true in every generational turnover in this industry, and it is true today. It's separate,” Paul Heyman said via TJR.

“Either you have those who sit there and go business, business, business, business, business, or you have those that go creative pursuit of greatness. I want to do this. I envision this with no viewpoint as to how do we exploit this in commerce, because at the end of the day, as a business, we are all commerce facilitators. And Terry never lost sight of that. Terry was always balancing the pursuit of greatness within a performance. How do we make this into business? And then would say, okay, how do we make and where's the greatness involved?

“And he always understood that's the chocolate and the peanut butter that makes the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. They can't be separate. They must always journey together. And sometimes it's not a comfortable marriage. Sometimes you have to scale back on the greatness to pursue the business, and sometimes you have to realize that the business needs to pace itself to allow greatness to shine and then capitalize on it.

“So it was a remarkable balance that someone who at all times could truly convince you he was out of his fricking mind, but that's the line of greatness and insanity joining each other of genius and insanity always being hand in hand. And I think part of his genius was the fact that he accepted himself as being insane.”

If you can believe it, Terry Funk began his professional wrestling career all the way back in 1965, and he wrestled his last in 2017 when he and The Rock ‘n' Roll Express defeated Brian Christopher, Doug Gilbert, and Jerry Lawler for Big Time Wrestling. Over that 52-year period, Funker worked some of the greatest hardcore matches of all time, went mainstream in WWE and WCW, and even worked comedy spots like dancing with Rikishi and Vader; a spot that was shared on social media after his passing. If young wrestlers want longevity in the industry, they would be wise to learn a thing or two from the Funker.