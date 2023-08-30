August 30th officially marked three years since Roman Reigns defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to become the Universal Champion at Payback 2020.

Over that three-year period, he's defended the title on 29 occasions, unified the title with the legacy WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and watched The Bloodline expand and contract with the addition and subtraction of everyone from The Usos to Solo Sikoa and even Sami Zayn, the most unlikely member of the faction but by far the most fun.

And yet, while plenty has changed over Reigns' time on top of the WWE Universe, one thing that has remained the same is Paul Heyman as the right-hand man of the “Tribal Chief,” serving as special counsel and the “Wise Man” of The Bloodline.

Stopping by The Bump to discuss three years of Roman's reign, Heyman assured Matt Camp, Megan Morant, and company that this is just the beginning for his “Tribal Cheif,” as he's going after Bruno Sammartino's all-time record of 2,803 days with the WWE Championship.

“Roman Reigns wanted to be the greatest of all time,” Paul Heyman said via Fightful. “Roman Reigns wanted to solidify his legacy. Roman Reigns knew that he had peaked as the big dog, and there was nowhere left for him to go. Four WrestleMania main events, multiple heavyweight championships. What more could Roman Reigns have pulled off? Then he realized there is more. There is a higher mountaintop. There is more greatness to pursue. There is the claim that John Cena could be the greatest of all time. There is the claim that Bruno Sammartino was the greatest champion of all time. These were all goals that Roman Reigns said, ‘We’re gonna go after them one by one, and like snipers, we’re gonna pick them off.’ So that’s what ended up doing. So yes, when Roman Reigns went after the championship, I knew he was going to be reigning at least this long, if not far longer. I knew the legacy that we were going to create, and we’re just getting started around here”

If Reigns were to go after Sammartino's all-time record, how much longer would he have to hold the title? Well, that would be 4.67 more years or a little over 56 months, which would mean he would have to hold the title until May of 2028, when Reigns will be 42 years old. While that could theoretically happen, as WWE appears to be in no hurry to take the title off of Reigns, one has to wonder just how many side quests Cody Rhodes would have to accomplish over that time period before he could #CompleteTheStory, as 56 months is a very long time to stay in a holding pattern.

Manu reflects on his life and future with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Though The Bloodline is officially just Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman now that Jey Uso has quit WWE and his brother Jimmy is something of a factional free agent, there are literally over a dozen members of the Fatu-Anoa'i' family who have or are currently part of professional wrestling, including Afa Anoa'i Jr., who wrestled under the Manu moniker in WWE system from 2006-09.

Sitting down for an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Manu explained what it was like to grow up alongside the rest of his Bloodline and how close he remains with his cousins Roman, Jimmy, and Jey.

“I mean, if you really think about it, we’ve always been there,” Manu said via 411 Mania. “We’ve always had The Bloodline, back when it was Yoko and the Headshrinkers. There’s always been a Samoan on top, at wrestling’s peak. We’ve had The Rock, we’ve had Roman. We’ve always kind of been in that spotlight. But for it to be focused, now everybody realizes, ‘Man, this family is crazy.’ We all are. We come from a very close family. I still play games with Roman and The Usos and stuff like that. We still communicate, we’re all very close. I still talk to Lance while he’s in Japan and stuff like that. We’re very close. All of us cousins are all very close, so just to see the wrestling world have the spotlight on it like that, it’s awesome. It reminds me of back when The Rock was on top. It’s great.”

Asked if he could see a world where he could join The Bloodline on SmackDown, Manu said yes but noted that he could just as easily link back up with Cody Rhodes, who he wrestled with as a member of Legacy.

“It could easily happen. I could easily join Roman. I could easily join The Usos. I could easily join Cody. There’s plenty of ways you could introduce me back into TV. Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation. I say that all the time, and I always say that. That’s my thing, and I feel that to be true.”

Whoa, will there be a bidding war for Manu's services in WWE? I mean, probably not, but hey, if WWE calls up the son of the Wild Samoan's Afa for a chance to return after 14 years away, it's safe to say Manu will pick up the phone.