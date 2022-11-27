Published November 27, 2022

At Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn officially made his intentions known in the WWE Universe: “The Honorary Uce” is pushing all of his chips to “The Head of the Table.” That’s right, despite showing no real signs of dissension with the group he’s been slowly but surely trying to join since April, fans wondered whether or not Zayn could turn his back on the group he’s become fast friends with in order to side with his oldest friend, Kevin Owens, when it mattered most.

Considering how Jey Uso hugged Zayn after their WarGames win, it’s pretty clear those conversations are officially over… at least for now. In wrestling, nothing really lasts forever – outside of maybe John Cena’s babyface run – but that doesn’t mean Zayn and The Bloodline couldn’t have a long and fruitful run in The Fed both on WWE SmackDown and even occasionally on RAW. If anything, Zayn’s unique energy, a sharp contrast to the rest of the Anoa’i wrestling family’s energy, has actually elevated the promotion’s top faction to new heights, with some levity sprinkled into the otherwise seriousness of The Bloodline’s goings on.

Before Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn detailed how he thinks his addition to The Bloodline has allowed Roman Reigns to show more depth in his character and really elevate his game into something special, but what does Paul Heyman think? Does the man formerly known as Paul E. Dangerously appreciate what Zayn brings to the table? Or does the one-time booker of ECW simply not buy what “The Underdog of the Underground” brings to the table? Fortunately, he was asked this very question during Survivor Series’ media scrum and gave a very interesting answer.

Paul Heyman appreciates what Sami Zayn brings to the top faction in WWE.

Asked by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about what stands out to him about Zayn after seeing pretty much everything there is to see in the professional wrestling business, Heyman highlighted the X-Factor “The Honorary Uce” brings to the proverbial table.

“The dichotomy that he has with every member of The Bloodline,” Heyman said. “How many times have you seen The Bloodline, absolutely cannot contain a laugh in the ring when we’re in front of a sold-out arena with worldwide television cameras. Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for, and we’re prepared for everything. What Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we’ve been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years. Sami, to me, from my perspective and The Tribal Chief’s perspective, represents the member of the audience who gets his one chance to step in the ring and live out his dream, and does it so well, every week, that we say, ‘Do you mind coming back next Friday? We’d love to have you as part of the act.’ That’s who Sami has become. He’s a guy who was going to get a guest spot on a TV series, and he ends up being part of the cast because he’s just so damn passionate and so good at what he does.”

A few questions later, Matt Camp of WWE’s The Bump decided to ask how Zayn stacks up in the hierarchy of The Bloodline and after the performer in question made his comments, Heyman took particular offense with his co-worker’s line of questioning.

“It also depends on the needs of the moment,” Heyman said. “If The Tribal Chief is defending the Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship and needs special counsel, then The Wise Man is the most important contributor to the Island of Relevancy. If The Tribal Chief needs backup, then the most important contributor is Solo, because I sure as h*ll can’t help him physically. If The Tribal Chief needs to see the Tag Team Division dominated because otherwise, we’re just dominating one division instead of the entire industry, then The Usos step up, and they are the most important. And then tonight, what you saw is Sami Zayn step up and make a statement of loyalty to The Bloodline.”

It’s true, by giving KO an uppercut where the sun doesn’t shine, followed by a Helluva Kick followed by a Samoan Slam off the top rope by Jey, Zayn effectively made himself a made man with The Bloodline, and much like with the mafia – at least according to Martin Scorsese movies and The Sopranos – that sort of commitment can’t be entered into lightly. Is a spot on the Island of Relevancy worth selling one’s soul, as Michael Cole kept saying on commentary at the end of the final Big 4 WWE “Premium Live Event” of the calendar year? Sami Zayn may soon find out.