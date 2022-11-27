Published November 27, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 3 min read

And just that, it was done; WWE’s Survivor Series WarGames is officially over, and needless to say, fans of The Fed the world over will be talking about this one for a long, long time.

From Becky Lynch’s big-time return in a huge way to the WWE Universe as the ringer of Team Bianca Belair to A.J. Styles’ first win at a “Premium Live Event” in a very long time, Ronda Rousey securing the W over Shotzi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and then the very controversial decision to have Austin Theory go over both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in the penultimate match of the show, the key match of the show will forever go down as the main event, where The Bloodline went to bat against Team Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owen added into the fray for good measure.

Would Sami Zayn turn on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in order to hold strong with his long-time friend and in-ring partner from Quebec? Or would the allure of The Bloodline prove too strong for Zayn to kick cold turkey – especially this close to Thanksgiving – and lead him to turn on his friend in favor of a WarGames win? Well, fortunately for the fans both in attendance and watching from home, Zayn delivered in a big way and played directly into the finish of the match in a way fans will be debating on message boards for a very long time.

Sami Zayn went to bed with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series.

Before the final match of Survivor Series WarGames even opened up, Zayn was thrown into the fire by Jey Uso, who approached the “Tribal Chief” about his conversation with Owens on SmackDown. Zayn was asked to have a two-on-one meeting with Reigns and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman, where he was asked to swear his allegiance to the team once and for all.

Though he did swear that he was, in fact, “The Honorary Uce,” it’s a lot easier to ask Zayn where his allegiance lies in the locker room than when the live bullets are flying. Would Zayn hold true when he stood across the ring from Owens, especially when Reigns was standing there too? As it turns out, the answer to that question was a resounding yes.

Tasked with entering the ring second with only Jey to serve as his backup, Zayn brawled out for the better part of 15 minutes before he had to go face-to-face with Owens, who he largely tried to avoid making contact with whenever possible. Still, as the match went on, Owens and Zayn inevitably found themselves in the key moment of the match, when KO was trying to pin Reigns for the championship and the WarGames win. Instead of breaking up the match cleanly, Zayn attacked the referee to stop the count and then proceeded to uppercut his oldest friend where the sun don’t shine to set up a Helluva Kick and then a Jey Uso Samoan Splash for the 1-2-3.

Wow. As Michael Cole kept repeating on commentary, Zayn effectively sold his soul and sold out his friend to finally earn full acceptance from The Bloodline, with even Jey giving his long-time frenemy a long, lifting hug after securing the win. Was it worth it, Sami? Will Owens still be there for you when The Bloodline storyline comes to an end, or has this match effectively ended one of the longest-running friendships in professional wrestling? Needless to say, the next few weeks and even months will be fascinating to watch.