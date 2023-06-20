While conventional wisdom may have suggested that he'd be back in Orlando preparing for the self-proclaimed “biggest match of his career,” Bron Breakker instead decided to fly out to Cleveland to scout Seth Rollins ahead of their match at NXT Gold Rush.

Unfortunately for Breakker, he didn't get to see a WWE World Heavyweight Championship open challenge match, as Rollins took the Coup De Gras three times from Finn Balor on the outside before being taken to the hospital and throwing his Tuesday night status into flux.

Fortunately, Breakker was at least afforded a chance to discuss his match with Rollins in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, and needless to say, he isn't letting “The Visionary” off the hook ahead of their match.

“Surely Seth isn’t gonna use what happened to him tonight as some sort of excuse not to show up and face me, right? I mean, Seth talks such a big game about being the workhorse here night-in and night-out since becoming World Heavyweight Champion. Me, I’ve been waiting for this opportunity. Me, I’ve been waiting for this opportunity. And if you think what Finn Balor did to Seth tonight was bad, you haven’t seen anything yet. Because I’m going to hurt Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins really freakin’ bad,” Bron Breakker said.

“Who knows, maybe the doctors will prescribe him enough courage to show up tomorrow in NXT. Get used to seeing this face a lot more on Monday nights, because I’m going to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.”

Whoa, big words from a performer with single-digit appearances on RAW and exactly zero matches wrestled for a main roster World Championship. Fortunately, that will change on Tuesday, as Rollins has accepted Breakker's challenge once more and will be returning “home” for another title match for old times' sake.