In case you haven't heard or somehow just woke up from a wrestling hibernation, NXT and AEW are running the same night with week, with the “Tuesday Night Wars” back in full effect thanks to a concerted effort by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels, and company to absolutely load up WWE's developmental program with about a half dozen main roster stars ranging from John Cena, to Paul Heyman, and maybe even The Undertaker, with his signature gong hit closing out the commercials promoting the show.

Sitting down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to build up hype for the show, Heyman decided to use some of his time to put over his one-night-only – probably – client, Bron Breakker, and his long-time rival, Carmelo Hayes, who will be wrestling a match that, in the ECW legend's humble opinion, could main event WrestleMania one day.

“Bron Breakker versus Carmelo Hayes, in and of itself, is a demonstration of the magnificent future this industry is going to enjoy. There are few, if any, better representatives in the talent competing for the WrestleMania main events coming up in the next several years,” Paul Heyman told Sports Illustrated

“The guest appearances on this show are merely to call attention to the enormously gifted talent pool that is offered to the viewer on a weekly basis every Tuesday night. I would humbly suggest this NXT roster can compete with any claim there has ever been a more significant or more talented roster.”

Turning his attention to Cena, who secured a choice win over The Bloodline alongside LA Knight at Fastlane, Heyman noted that, unlike Sami Zayn, he could never see a world where “The Face That Runs the Place” joins Roman Reigns' faction, noting that he's just too big of a babyface to consider heeling it up with the Anoa'i-Fatu family.

“John Cena is so comfortable in his righteousness that he would never be able to live with himself knowing the compromise of conscience that would be necessary to be a full-fledged member of The Bloodline. Besides that, he is a highly intelligent and savvy self-promoter. Cena could never accept that, in The Bloodline, he'd be number two behind Roman Reigns, if not number three behind Roman Reigns and Solo–if not number four behind Roman Reigns, Solo, and Jimmy Uso–if not number five behind Roman Reigns, Solo, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman,” said Heyman.

“Cena is an enormous attraction. He's also smart. He knows he'll always be positioned as number-one on the marquee against us but never with us.”

Will Breakker provide The Bloodline with a proxy win on NXT, getting in the “Tribal Chief's” good graces as he prepares to eventually make his way up to the main roster? Or will Hayes add another win over Mr. Meaner Than Evil to his resume and thus add a few more grey hairs to Heyman's head? Fans will have to tune into NXT to find out.

Carmelo Hayes is excited to see Paul Heyman and company in NXT.

Speaking of Carmelo Hayes, he too was on the promotional tour ahead of WrestleMania X/X NXT, stopping by Busted Open Radio to discuss his match with Bron Breakker and how the show as a whole could fuel the brand moving forward.

Asked if there's any added pressure to deliver on this particular show more than most, as the results will have a lasting impact in terms of both bragging rights and future media rights deals, Hayes said no, noting that while there may be some new eyes on the product it's his job to keep them around.

“Not necessarily. This just came up within the week. I didn't know, we didn't know. ‘Oh, okay, we're doing this.' The task is still the task. Let's get these new eyes and keep these new eyes, regardless of who is running on what day or what's going on. Let's take this opportunity to utilize these big names being here and helping our product. Let's build this further and further; regardless of who is running, it doesn't matter, we're going to do what we do,” Carmelo Hayes said via Fightful.

“Who doesn't want to come out on top? We're all competitive deep down inside. It's not something where we're like, ‘I just hope we do well.' Nah, we want to come out on top. I, personally, want to come out on top. Maybe I'm not speaking for everybody, but me, Carmelo Hayes, whatever I'm doing is going to come out on top… More so, it's on a Tuesday night. We do Tuesday nights. That's what it really comes down to. We'll show you the show on Tuesday night.”

Will Hayes get his wish and a win not just over Breakker but over AEW too? Maybe yes, maybe no, but in the end, a big-time performance by “Him” can only help to elevate his stock in the wrestling business moving forward, which, in the end, is all that really matters.