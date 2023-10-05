After announcing a flurry of additions to next week's NXT card, with John Cena, Asuka, and Cody Rhodes all heading down to Orlando to help guarantee a ratings win over a rare Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite dubbed Title Tuesday, Shawn Michaels decided to throw one final breadcrumb to the fans who stuck it out through two hours of WWE's weekly developmental showcase: Paul Heyman.

That's right, as if all of the main roster star power heading down to NXT wasn't enough, HBK and company pulled even deeper into their roster and brought out one of the most linguistically interesting men in the history of professional wrestling to help get a few aging ECW lifers to turn the channel from TBS to USA and introduced a new element that could be anything from a one-week co-sign to something far more interesting, depending on what Paul “Triple H” Levesque has up his sleeve.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I just want to make sure I got this straight. Next week, live on NXT, for the first time ever on cable television, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker will renew their storied rivalry. Now this is the same Carmelo Hayes, Melo, that is accepting advice from the second greatest of all time, John Cena; the same John Cena that keeps getting involved in Bloodline business. Which means The Bloodline has to reciprocate,” Paul Heyman told the NXT audience before the show went off the air.

“So the greatest of all time, your ‘Tribal Chief,' Roman Reigns, has bestowed upon me the task and the privilege of providing wisdom to Bron Breakker. Not through a television screen, not on a telephone, not long distance, no; up close, in person, in Bron Breakker's corner next week live on NXT.”

So, what does it mean? Is Breakker just getting the Heyman seal of approval for one week and one week only, an opportunity that amounts to a personal masterclass in professional wrestling, or could there be something even bigger waiting just over the horizon, with a Sami Zayn-level come-up waiting for “Mr. meaner Than Evil?” Fans will have to tune in live or on DVR to NXT next week to find out, as at least for one week, there's a new “Paul Heyman Guy” on the WWE scene.

Paul Heyman called Bron Breakker's success a long time ago.

Speaking of Paul Heyman and Bron Breakket, did you know the long-time manager to the Superstars has actually been high on the second-generation Steiner right from the jump? It's true; talking to Esquire Middle East back in 2021, the man formerly known as Paul E. Dangerous singled out the future Breakker as a name to watch in NXT.

“Rick Steiner’s son is in is in the current PC class. There’s someone else that could truly become a huge star for the next 20 to 25 years,” Heyman told Esquire ME. “So there’s a crop out there of hot talent that’s ready to become the next generation of WrestleMania main events. Parker Bordreaux has some very stiff competition to deal with.”

Unfortunately for Heyman, his foresight wasn't 20-20, as in the very same interview, he put over two other recent signers, one of whom isn’t even signed to the promotion anymore.

“Parker Bordreaux is a very interesting human being that took his education very seriously. He’s not just a meathead. He’s a six foot three, six foot four 300 pound athlete who has one hell of the head on his shoulders. So Parker Bordreaux is doing what everyone else does. He’s starting from the bottom. He has reported to the WWE Performance Center. And he’s got to work his way up to the top. There’s a lot of roadblocks on the way. Do I think he can navigate them? Absolutely,” Heyman said.

“Bobby Steveson is in his class. Bobby Stevenson is from the University of Minnesota, Brock’s alumni. It’s a Bobby Steveson’s brother Gable Steveson has publicly declared his intention to either go to the Olympics UFC or WWE. And he’s the number one college wrestler on the face of the planet today.”

While neither Steveson brother has been a huge hit in NXT and Parker Bordeaux was ultimately released before he could even do anything for the promotion, it's safe to say Heyman hit a home run in his evaluation of Breakker, as you don't become a “Paul Heyman Guy” in WWE, even for just one night, without some movers and shakers increasingly seeing something special in your future.