To call WrestleMania 39 anything other than a resounding success for Rhea Ripley would be a lie. Though the rest of her Judgement Day pals came up short, with Dominik Mysterio losing to Rey Mysterio earlier in Day 1 and “The Demon” Finn Balor dropping a stunner in the penultimate match of Day 2, Ripley came up big in the lone JD match with a title on the line and bested her long-time rival Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the first time in her career.

Discussing her big weekend with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Ripley was asked how she felt the weekend shook and, by her own admission, it’s hard to imagine it turning out much better.

“So I soaked it in a little bit this morning,” Ripley said. “I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be switched off. I got really emotional, I cried I want to say like, six-plus times, not only for myself but for Dominik Mysterio as well. Just seeing his growth. He gets to go out there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s a big night for all of us. And knowing that at WrestleMania 36 everything sort of got taken away, and to have it all given back at WrestleMania 39, the crowd, the atmosphere, Charlotte once again, the championship, my family’s here. Like everything just feels so right and amazing, and I’m ecstatic.”

Asked if she happened to catch Dominik’s match against his father, Rey, earlier in the night, Ripley said no, as, if she had watched the match, she likely would have tried to interfere in the finish, instead of preparing for an all-out war with Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

“Yeah, no, I didn’t get to watch Dom-Dom’s match,” Ripley said. “Otherwise, I probably would have tried to go out there to save him. I was too busy in my own head trying to get myself prepared for this massive match that I knew I was going to have with Charlotte. So, I’ll get my payback.”

With The Judgement Day likely headed to SmackDown alongside Ripley, it’s safe to say “The Eradicator” will have plenty of chances to lay down the hammer on the Hall of Fame luchador, even if she has to wrestle Zelena Vega by proxy despite having a clear size advantage.

Rhea Ripley gets some praise and a new challenge from an ex-WWE Champion.

Sitting down with Daniel Cormier and Marc Raimondi for a special interview with ESPN MMA, Becky Lynch was asked for her opinion on Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39 and let it be known that she’s very proud of the former NXT Women’s Champion.

“She is the champion,” Lynch said via Fightful. “She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day.”

Jeez, “I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day?” Well, that’s certainly forward, but then again, hasn’t that always sort of been Lynch’s style? Discussing the matter further, Lynch let it be known that, while she obviously doesn’t want to hang up her boots and completely move on from WWE forever, the division was in need of some new paint and giving Ripley a run with the SmackDown Women’s Championship should help to set up some new stories, change up the dynamic, and just generally progress the women’s division moving forward.

“My time is gonna come here one of these days, but Rhea has a lot of time left,” Lynch said. I’m very excited [about] what she is going to do for the women’s division on SmackDown. I think it needs a fresh coat of paint, and I couldn’t think of a better fresh coat of paint than Rhea Ripley.”

Would Lynch actually jump over from RAW to SmackDown, either with or without Seth Rollins, just to challenge Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship? Honestly, it’s impossible to know, but after watching Lynch and Ripley compete in the past, with 20 shared matches to their credit, according to Cagematch, it certainly wouldn’t be the worst imaginable outcome to see the two performers get in the ring and duke it out, especially now that “The Enforcer” of The Judgement Day has fully come into her own as a performer.