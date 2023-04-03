A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When the cage was lowered as the sun began to set over the semi-enclosed roof of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, fans knew that Edge’s match against “The Demon” Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 was going to be special. For the first time in seven years, a Hell in a Cell match was scheduled for “The Showcase of the Immortals,” and the prospects of watching the two certified superstars ending their feud once and for all in the most unforgiving format in WWE history simply felt too good to be true.

Edge took the ring first, wearing a Mothman costume as Slayer played before transitioning to his typical attire. Balor followed close behind, holding smoke canisters in his “Demon” garb before shedding his headdress and entering the ring for a marathon of pain, pummeling, and punishment. While the match almost ended in tragedy, with the WWE medical staff having to clean up Balor’s open wound mere minutes after Shane McMahon suffered a match-ending injury, in the end, nothing could stop Balor and Edge from settling this once and for all in the WrestleMania ring.

Despite Balor’s efforts, including a high-risk maneuver where “The Demon” tried a coup de grâce Edge through a table from the side of the cell, in the end, “The Rated-R Superstar” secured the victory with his signature maneuver, the ConChairTo, further weakening “The Demon” character and pushing WWE forward in the process. With The Judgement Day set to feud with lWo on SmackDown moving forward may Edge finally find himself a new feud too.