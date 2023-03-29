A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After finally laying hands on his son after literally months of relentless harassment, Rey Mysterio is ready to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson about respect, about family, and about what it really means to be a WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 39, when the duo will finally throw hands at “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

So, considering he’s been harassed for months, emasculated, called a short deadbeat, and had both his wife and daughter humiliated on national television by his first-born son, one would assume Rey wouldn’t be the biggest fan of Dom at the moment, going so far as to maybe wish he was Eddie Guerrero’s son too. But guess what? That couldn’t be further from the truth, as, in an interview with Wesh 2 News in Orlando, Rey had nothing but kind things to say about his son.

“You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV,” Mysterio said via Fightful. “I’m on SmackDown, he’s on Raw, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work. It was very hard for him to walk in my footsteps or be in my shadow because of what I’ve created for the past 34 years. So it’s beautiful, man. I am truly blessed to be able to see his growth and just enjoy watching him.”

Asked specifically about his son’s signature character, Prison Dom, which was spurned by the Mysterios calling the police on Rhea Ripley’s special friend on Christmas, Rey beamed with pride, celebrating the fact that his son was about to forge a path on his own instead of staying in his shadow.

“I cracked up, a genuine laugh,” Mysterio added. “I love how he’s molding into becoming his own man. He’s not holding onto my name anymore. He’s creating his own name and his own legacy, and that’s what we eventually want for our own kids to do. But again I’ve been enjoying so much his evolution within his character, whether he’s Prison Dom or he’s the annoying son that wants to get his way every single time.”

Assuming the Mysterio-Mysterio feud officially comes to an end at WrestleMania, it will be incredibly interesting to see how Dom is able to branch out on his own and really embrace the performer he’s become as a member of The Judgement Day, especially since Rey doesn’t plan on wrestling for that much longer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rey Mysterio had mixed feeling about entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

Elsewhere on Mysterio’s pre-WrestleMania media tour, the 39-time champion as was asked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class by Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, and needless to say, it brought on a number of feelings within the 48-year-old Superstar.

“I was pulled aside by Triple H and he mentioned to me, ‘Rey, we would love to induct you into the Hall of Fame,” Mysterio said. “It was very shocking to me. It was like, ‘Wow.’ I remember the first words that came out of my mouth were just like, ‘I’m not ready to retire.’ He’s like, ‘No, it’s not like that.’ I’m still having a hard time digesting it because Hall of Fames are supposed to happen when you retire, when you’re getting close to retirement. I don’t feel neither of them are close for me, but it’s a huge blessing. I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50. I’m hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time for me to step back now.”

While this isn’t the first time Mysterio has mentioned a desire to wind down his career right around his 50th birthday, as he noted the very same thing in his interview with Wesh 2 News, it is interesting to hear Mysterio’s insight into his feelings regarding the Hall of Fame, as being handed an honor that typically goes to retired stars is certainly a way to have one’s career – or what’s left of it, at least – put into perspective. Still, it’s nice to see Mysterio accept the honor and get his flowers while he’s still able to dazzle fans in the ring.