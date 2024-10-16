It sounds like there is a chance that CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, could return to WWE after being retired for almost a decade.

During the recent live Q&A on Backstage Pass with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes, they were asked about Lee potentially returning. WrestleVotes revealed that WWE is supportive of the idea — they are just waiting on the call.

“As far as I know, WWE is totally on board for it. They would welcome it,” they said. “[If] she picks up the phone and she says, ‘I'm in,' they're going to say, ‘Yes. What took so long?'”

However, WrestleVotes conceded that a return to WWE is up to AJ Lee and CM Punk, and they are the only ones who really know if it will happen. She would have been a great addition to Punk's rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior mentioned Lee and their dog Larry on several occasions during their feud. Having Lee return would have generated a loud ovation and is something WWE fans have wanted to years.

Perhaps a surprise entry into the 2025 women's Royal Rumble could be a possibility for Lee. She could also follow in her husband's footsteps and return at this year's Survivor Series.

Outside the ring, Punk and Lee have a cute relationship. Punk recently surprised his wife during one of her signings with their dog.

CM Punk and AJ Lee's WWE love story

While they were both in the company, Punk and Lee began dating. They got married in 2014 on the same day as Punk was released by WWE.

To her credit, Lee stuck it out for a while. She retired from in-ring competition on April 3, 2015, after her final WrestleMania match. At WrestleMania 31, Lee teamed with Paige (now known as Saraya) to defeat the Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella).

Since retiring, Lee embarked on other ventures. She wrote a memoir, which was released in 2017, and has also written a comic that tied in with the TV series GLOW.

Her husband stepped away from wrestling in 2014 for over seven years. Punk joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021, winning the AEW World Championship twice during that span.

He was later let go from the company and returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on November 25, 2023. Hell froze over, as they said, and Punk repaired broken relationships with the likes of Paul “Triple H” Levesque and more to make it happen.

He made his in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Punk was injured by Drew McIntyre, which kept him on the shelf for almost six months.

While he was injured, he kept his feud with McIntyre red-hot. Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Championship on numerous occasions before their first match at SummerSlam.

After losing the first match to McIntyre, Punk won the next two to end their trilogy. The second match was a strap match at Bash in Berlin. Their final chapter in the rivalry was a Hell in the Cell match at Bad Blood.