The WWE is selling the bracelet that has been the crux of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud for $9.99. The original creator has weighed in on the matter.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), @victoriaaze_ seemingly did not know the WWE was going to start monetizing the bracelets. They said, “A heads up would have been nice lol,” in an X post.

“It was just supposed to be a gift for Punk, not the whole world,” Victoria joked in a viral post that has received over a million views.

They later clarified, “No bad blood or anything with WWE i was just a bit surprised by seeing the bracelet online.” Victoria also thanked WWE fans for their support throughout the evening.

The story of CM Punk's bracelet and Drew McIntyre

The bracelet was a gift from Victoria to CM Punk given at WrestleMania XL. It features the names of Punk's wife (AJ Lee) and dog (Larry) on it.

However, once his feud with McIntyre took off, the bracelet became a key factor in their feud. After a Chicago beatdown of Punk, McIntyre took the bracelet off his arm.

In the coming months, Punk continued to fight back and attempt to retrieve the bracelet. At SummerSlam, Punk's quest to get the bracelet back costed him the match. He saw special guest referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins pick it up, outraging him and allowing McIntyre to take advantage.

Luckily, at Bash in Berlin, Punk beat McIntyre in a strap match and got the bracelet back. The two are set for a rubber match at Bad Blood on October 5. It will be a Hell in a Cell match.

How the feud began

The feud between Punk and McIntyre began at the 2024 Royal Rumble in January. During the men's battle royale match, McIntyre injured Punk's triceps, putting him on the shelf for months.

Despite Punk not being able to compete, he still was an active part of WWE TV. He cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on several occasions, including at WrestleMania XL. He did the same at Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank.

The first one-on-one match between Punk and McIntyre took place at SummerSlam. McIntyre won their first encounter, which was officiated by Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

At Bash in Berlin, Punk won in a strap match. He performed his finishing move, the Go To Sleep (GTS), four times on McIntyre before tapping all four corners.

Now, they will conclude their trilogy at Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match. This puts an end to one of WWE's biggest rivalries of the entire calendar year.

Where the two stars go from there remains unclear. Both Punk and McIntyre seem bound for matchups with the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

CM Punk is coming up on one year since he returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. He had been away from WWE for nearly a decade before making his return. In that time, he competed in AEW for a few years.