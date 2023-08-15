After listening to Michael Cole try – and fail – to ask Shinsuke Nakamura about why nailed Seth Rollins with a Kinshasa in the closing moments of the fallout edition of RAW after SummerSlam, the “Visionary” made his way down to the ring to address his former friend-turned-sudden foe in order to see if he could get an answer out of the “King of Strong Style.”

Affording Cole a chance to return to the commentary table just in case things got physical – as often happens in the WWE Universe – Rollins took over the interview and got to asking the New Japan legend a few simple questions.

“Michael, you did a great job, I think I will take it from here. Winnipeg! Welcome to Monday Night RAW. Well Shinsuke, I gotta hand it to you, man. Last week, you played it to perfection. You set me up, and you knocked me out. And all in the name of the World Heavyweight Championship, ahhh, that seems to obvious. It sounds to me like you’re not telling us the entire truth because, Shinsuke, in case you couldn’t tell, I’m not hard to find. As a matter of fact, every single week, I stand right here in the center of this ring, dressed to the nines, World Title around my waist with the entire world singing my song,” Seth Rollins told Michael Cole, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the WWE Universe.



“And in case you weren’t aware, I’m a fighting champion, and as a fighting champion that up until last week had the utmost respect for you, if you wanted a crack at my title, all you had to do was ask. But you didn’t ask, you kicked me right in the face, and now for a week, everybody’s been asking, ‘Why? Why, Shinsuke? Why, Shinsuke? Why, Shinsuke? Why?’ But I am less concerned with why you kicked me in the face and more concerned with how I can get even. But I got a surprise for you, Shin. I got a surprise for you, Shinsuke. You win. You win, because it occurred to me that the best way for me to get what I want is to give you what you want, so if your ambush last week was a challenge, well challenge accepted. And so it will be the ‘King of Strong Style,’ Shinsuke Nakamura against, ‘The Visionary,' Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. You name the time, Shin, you name the place, Shin, and I will be there to kick your a**. And now that we all have what we want, why don’t we give the people what they want? How about you grow a set, you shake my hand like a man, you get the h*ll out of my ring, and you let Winnipeg sing my song.”

As the crowd began to sing the words to his song, Nakamura came in for a handshake but instead of doing the gentlemanly thing and exchanging a clear sign of respect with his future opponent, the “King of Strongstyle” whispered something in Rollins' ear that seemingly shook him to his core before the challenger slithered out of the ring before circling back around for another Kinshasa for good measure.

What, oh what, to make of this new feud between Nakamura and Rollins? On one hand, it's nice to see that Finn Balor has moved on to Cody Rhodes, even if that feud waters down the intrigue between the “Demon” and Damian Priest since there is no title on the line. Then again, it's hard to really see a world where Nakamura is a viable challenger for Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship at this point in the game, as WWE has been booking him 50-50 in the Tommaso Ciampa/Bronson Reed/Ricochet mid card instead of amassing a series of hard-hitting wins that would make his New Japan self proud. Though things could change in the future, right now, the set-up still to be laid will largely foreshadow the eventual payoff down the line.

Will Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he said to Seth Rollins?

Stopping by RAW TALK to discuss what happened with Seth Rollins on RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura was asked by Byron Saxton what he said to Seth Rollins in the ring and if he was willing to share it with the rest of the WWE Universe.

Ever the silent assassin, Nakamura did respond but didn't exactly give Saxton the answer he was hoping for.

“Do you really wanna know what did I tell? Ask him. Ask him,” Shinsuke Nakamura said. “Yeah, my word is going to stay in his head until next week.”

… so yeah, I guess fans will have to wait until next week on RAW to find out what Nakamura said, as it's clear he wants this one to fester with Rollins over the forthcoming days.