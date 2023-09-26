After going back and forth with Shinsuke Nakamura over the conditions of a Payback rematch with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Seth Rollins decided to put his proverbial foot down on the “King of Strong Style” and let it be known that he is getting tired of playing games.

Standing in the middle of the ring after a prolonged karaoke session, Rollins laid out the conditions under which is he willing to negotiate a rematch with Nakamura, and if he isn't willing to play ball, the “Visionary” assured the WWE Universe that someone else would surely step up to bat.

“Welcome to Monday Night Rollins! What do you say we play a little game, Ontario? I think you guys are going to like this one, so if you guys are as sick and tired as I am or Shinsuke Nakamura ducking and dodging me, then do me a favor, sing my song. Alright, alright, alright, question number two, if you guys thinks it's about time I defended my World Heavyweight Championship, do me a favor and sing it louder,” Seth Rollins said as the crowd sang his song now once but twice.

“Ah you're beautiful, you're beautiful, I love you. And since we are all in agreement here, I think there's only one thing to do. Shinsuke Nakamura, for weeks I've been calling you out, I've been asking you for a rematch; you've been ducking, you've been dodging, you've been playing games, but the time for games is over. Right here, right now, we're getting that answer. If you do not accept my challenge for a rematch, I'm pulling the opportunity. We're moving on; there are a million capable and willing talents in that locker room, and I want to fight, baby. So, Shinsuke Nakamura, this is your last chance; the floor is yours.”

Live and breathe WWE? 🚨 Get exclusive Stache Club Wrestling content, quizzes, merch drops, videos and more delivered right to your inbox with the Stache Club Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After offering to move on, Rollins' request was ultimately answered, as Nakamura appeared on the Titantron with a very interesting idea of his own for Fastlane.

Shinsuke Nakamura wants to fight Seth Rollins at Fastlane.

Appearing on the screen as he's become accustomed to, Shinsuke Nakamura took a few minutes to let Seth Rollins know what he has planned and just how committed he is to not only taking the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but ending his Payback foe's career once and for all.

“Seth Rollins, ‘Name the time, name the place,' you have so many demands. No wonder your body fails you. I want nothing more than to be the straw that finally breaks your back. Mangles you until there's nothing left but dust, but I have restraint. Your stamina is admirable, but you have no patience, only impulse,” Shinsuke Nakamura said via a pre-recorded video package.

“I dealt the hand, and you showed me all your cards. I have yet to show you mine. Let me make it clear, a match so brutal, so barbaric, you never walk again. A conclusion so humiliating your daughter will be ashamed to look at you. Seth, this is your last chance to fight. Last chance to hear your song. Last chance to be called a champion. I will stand tall while you never stand again. Yes, I accept your challenge. Seth Rollins ends at Fastlane: Last Man Standing.”

Clearly taken aback by the “King of Strong Style's” request, Rollins took a moment to collect himself before doubling down on his desire to put down Nakamura once and for all.

“Last man standing, huh? No pins, no submissions, just a straight-up fight until one of us can't answer the 10 count; two men walk in, only one of us walk out. Guys, I've gotta admit, I think Shinsuke Nakamura played this one perfectly; he really did. He got the match he wanted, he got it on his terms, he played it perfectly but he has made one critical mistake. You see, Shinsuke Nakamura, he thinks my broken back is a weakness, he thinks he's going to exploit that weakness and he's going to beat me so bad that my daughter will be ashamed to look at me. But this broken back isn't a weakness, Shinsuke, no, no, no, for me, it's a strength. And the only way my family is going to be ashamed of me is if I don't give it every single thing I've got. They know I love them, man, but they also know I love this,” Seth Rollins responded.

“You think Shinsuke? You think I don't know every single time I step into this ring it could be the last time I do? You think I'm going to give it less than 100 percent knowing that it could be my last match? And it just so happens that my 100 percent makes me the best in the world. My 100 percent makes me the World Heavyweight Champion. So you wanna get crazy? Shinsuke Nakamura versus Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins at Fastlane, Last Man Standing? Well, you've got it right, Shinsuke, only one of us is walking out of there, but it ain't gonna be you. It's gonna be a ‘Visionary,' it's gonna be a ‘Revolutionary,' it's gonna be Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins!”

Could Rollins simply let this go and move on to another foe? Sure, there's no reason Nakamura deserves a rematch after losing at Payback, and the “Visionary” could move on to greener pastures without anyone thinking worse of him. Still, for one reason or another, Rollins really wants this match, and it looks like he's going to get it on Nak's terms at Fastlane.