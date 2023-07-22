Though Shawn Michaels hasn't wrestled a match since all the way back in 2018 when he and fellow DX member Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in an ill-conceived bout against the Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel 2018, fans have been wondering if the 58-year-old “Heart Break Kid” would ever consider dusting off his boots to get back into the ring for a retirement match like his WrestleMania 24 rival Ric Flair before him.

Well, fans don't have to wonder about that question any longer, as HBK was asked that very question on WrestleBinge by host Riju Dasgupta, and he effectively closed the door on that question… at least for now.

“No, I absolutely do not think about that at all anymore,” Shawn Michaels said via Fightful. “I'm so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through NXT. I've had my time in the sun, and I enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had. I was very happy to be able to work with Finn Balor in his second run in NXT because I certainly missed out on his first time. I have a great deal of admiration and respect for Finn and everything he's brought to NXT. Now, this is about the generation of Bronn Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton. We have a number of young men and women who have come through NXT that are going to be huge superstars on the main roster. I don't think anybody is going to be surprised if they see Bronn Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania in the very near future. That's what I'm obviously focused on. We look forward to bringing the Great American Bash to Texas and putting together a great card, and me doing everything I can to help them out and bring them success in the future.”

On paper, Mr. Michaels had the perfect opportunity to have a retirement match earlier this year when he was feuding with Grayson Waller in the lead-up to Stand and Deliver on WrestleMania weekend, opting to have Johnny Gargano take his place. While one can never truly say never in professional wrestling, it feels like HBK's days in the ring are likely over.

Booker T has nothing but praise for this former NXT Champion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While it's unlikely Shawn Michaels will be getting back into an NXT ring any time soon, one performer who will have to get back on his feet, literally, and figure out what's next in his career in Wes Lee, the former Tag Team specialist-turned-cruiserweight singles star who just lost his North American Championship after a record-setting run to Dominik Mysterio on NXT television.

Will Lee get his belt back in time to wrestle Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash? Maybe yes, maybe no, but one NXT stalwart who thinks the former Rascal will be just fine is none other than Booker T, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer-turned-NXT commentator who has called many of the former Impact star's championship matches in developmental

“Wes Lee, such a performer, man. That dude is an extraordinary talent,” Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast via Wrestling News. “Wes Lee, he's a guy that he didn't, I'm gonna tell you, Wes Lee didn't have my vote when I first came to NXT. He just wasn't a guy on my radar or anything like that. I just thought he was a one-dimensional guy that was gonna go out there and do flips, and pretty much that was it, but Wes Lee, you could tell Wes Lee had been in a fight before. You know, you could tell he's been in a couple of scraps, and his performance definitely tells me that, so when he goes out and does it the way he's done it over these last, what, three, four or five months? Good God, man, he's delivering some of the most awesome performances. So I give Wes Lee top-notch, dude, in NXT. Seriously.”

After having his run in developmental called into question when then tag team partner Zachary Wentz, aka NXT‘s Nash Carter, was released due to a string of allegations, Lee has found a way to become one of the top singles starters in NXT and is now looks primed to jump up to the main roster at some point in the future in a way that felt borderline unimaginable when he was working tag team matches with MSK in 2022.