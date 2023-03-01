After finally getting a response to his call-out of Shawn Michaels on television, on Twitter, and on Instagram Live, Grayson Waller took to social media once more to thank HBK for accepting his invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

“G’day Mr. Michaels, I just wanted to say a huge thanks for the night off and for finally getting back to me,” Waller said. “So now, next week at Roadblock when can sit down face to face on the biggest episode of The Grayson Waller Effect of all time, and properly discuss Stand and Deliver. I’m gonna be honest, I’m pretty excited, like, which version of Mr. Michaels is going to show up? When you sit down next to me and look in the mirror at the man you used to be, are we gonna see The Heart Break Kid one more time? Or are we gonna see the same old corporate stooge in a cowboy hat that we’ve had to deal with the past few years All I ask is that you show me the proper respect, though. Because they say never say never, don’t make me put you in a position you said you’d never be in again.”

Oh snap, Waller just called Mr. Michaels the heck out! Does The Heartbreak Kid still have one final match in him after all of these years, with his last in-ring affair taking place at Crown Jewel alongside Paul “Triple H” Levesque as a member of D-Generation X? Fans will get a pretty good idea of that question at Roadblock.