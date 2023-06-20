After making a rare trip over from SmackDown to RAW to help drum up excitement for Money in the Bank, imagine the shock LA Knight must have felt when none other than Logan Paul – the man often called a “Social Media Megastar” despite LA Knight clearly having claim to the moniker – announced that he was going to be joining the Money in the Bank Ladder match despite not wrestling a match since he lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Sitting through Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura's attempts to talk down the “Maverick,” Knight decided to cut in on the proceedings to boldly declare that there is only one “Megastar” in WWE, and he's the one that's got everybody saying LA Knight, yeah!

“I look in this ring and I see Ricochet and I see Nakamura, and I see two guys who are as useless as basketball cleats. And I look out, I see a guy, he makes videos for 14-year-old girls and wants to call himself a ‘Megastar?' Nah nah!” Knight declared. “There can be only one, but I'll tell you what, Logan Paul, I brought you a little gift, its a map, and if you follow this, you'll find the exact directons of where you can stick each and every one of those bottles of Prime, yeah! With everybody saying LA Knight, yeah!”

While LA Knight's words alone should have been enough to scare Paul straight and convince him to hang up the “Social Media Megastar” moniker once and for all, he, unfortunately, was met with even more WWE Superstars following suit in the pursuit of the host of “ImPaulsive TV,” with Santos Escobar and Butch rounding out the field and turning it until a full-on fight between the six Money in the Bank qualified men.

In a world where only one man came come down with the open contract, rules are routinely broken, and participants can be added or subtracted from contests without so much as a second thought if upper management is down for the idea, if WWE wants to pish Paul, the performers, like Paul, are going to have to work extra hard to get in the game and become a main roster champion for the first time in his 20-plus-year career.

LA Knight doubled down on his critiques on RAW TALK.

Stopping by RAW TALK to discuss his unexpected appearance on the Red Brand, LA Knight again got into his concerns with Logan Paul, but not before shouting out Wu-Tang clan not once, but twice along the way.

“Let’s go ahead and cut right to it, that’s all you need to say right now, cause it was an eventful evening because who walked in the door? Logan Paul, and all of a sudden he’s going to declare for Money in the Bank, is that how it works, huh?” LA Knight told Saxton.

“Because as far as I know, each and every one of us had to go, and what, we had to do a qualifying match, did we not? That’s fine, I ain’t going to sit here and bellyache and complain. Tell you what, Logan Paul, they call you a ‘social media Megastar’ good for ya, but right now, you’re looking in the eyes of the ‘Megastar’and don’t get lost in the sauce, because here’s the deal, man; when we get to Money in the Bank, I’ll welcome ya, come on down, because what you’re gonna find is you’re gonna get stung like the Killer Bs, and I’m not talking ‘Jumpin' Jim Brunzell, I’m talking Wu-Tang baby, yeah! And what that means is London, O2, Money in the Bank, there is only one man who can climb that ladder, come down with that case, and then go for any title that I want, and you all know whose game it is, with everybody saying LA Knight. Yeah! Wu-Tang!”

If WWE is basing who should win the Money in the Bank Ladder match based on the reactions they receive from the crowd, it would be hard to imagine anyone but LA Knight bringing down the briefcase, as even in “Logan Paul Country,” fans were even more excited to shout back the catchphrases of their favorite “Megastar” than for their own Cleveland-bashing hometown hero. Could this just be a Cleveland thing, with the venue roughly 300 miles away from LA Knight's hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland? Maybe yes, maybe no, but if Paul “Triple H” Levesque wants to lean into it, he could have a certified “Megastar” on his hands; one who actually earned the nickname from Wade Barrett in NXT by being so gosh darn charismatic.