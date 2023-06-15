Before Sheamus was a King, a Grand Slam Champion, a Brawling Brute, or even a member of FCW, he was Sheamus O'Shaunessy, a moniker the man born Stephen Farrelly debuted in IWW all the way back in 2004 and used up until he jumped to WWE a few years later.

Though Sheamus isn't what one would consider a cornerstone of the independent UK wrestling scene, as he was snatched up by WWE and shipped to Florida relatively early in his professional career, he's still arguably the most visible (male) Irish wrestler in the world and a major draw whenever his employer rolls through England, Irland, or Scotland.

So why, you may ask, isn't Sheamus booked for Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London, at least at the moment? Discussing that topic and more in an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, Sheamus lamented that he should be booked for the show but won't let it affect him too much.

“I mean, selfishly I should. If it’s with Ridge too, that’d be great,” Sheamus said. “But listen, last time we were in Wales [for Clash At The Castle, I tore the bleeding roof off the place. Nobody came close. Roman, Drew didn’t come close – and it was built around that match. Nobody came close to [me and Gunther]. Every time I’m in there, I blow the roof off the place. Doesn’t matter if it’s in Cardiff, Wales, doesn’t matter if it’s in Lexington, Kentucky, MSG, the reactions I get are insane. Every time I get out there, I put on a banger. I should be the first person they’re thinking of – especially when a pay-per-view comes to Europe like that. So yeah, a hundred percent, I should be in there.”

Turning his attention to Butch, the only member of the Brawling Brutes actually booked for Money in the Bank, Sheamus expressed his excitement to see the former NXT UK Champion get a chance to shine in his home country, even if, again, all three members of the faction should be on the card.

“Butch is in that Money In The Bank, I’m delighted for him, he’s great, he’s gonna be in front of his home crowd,’ he smiled. “To be honest with you, Ridge should be in that match as well, 100%. They’re in London, I don’t understand why Ridge isn’t in that match. You’ve got a great opportunity there for that, but I don’t book this stuff, you know what I mean?”

Is there a solution to WWE's situation? Yes, create a trios championship and let the Brutes feud with Imperium proper, but until that day comes, Sheamus and Holland will have to hope they can find another spot on the card, be that in a multi-team tag showcase or as the challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Sheamus doesn't feel she should have to “cross his fingers” for matches in 2023.

Later in his conversation with Metro UK, Sheamus noted that, after 16 years of hard work in the ring, he really shouldn't have to hope he lands on a card, especially one in his home Kingdom, as he has a proven track record of getting incredible pops and main event-caliber reactions all over the world.

“Why should I be crossing my fingers? You know what I mean? At this stage, 16 years. I’m not just sitting back and going, ‘I’m happy to be here' and collect a paycheck. I’ve never been like that,” Sheamus said. “For me, it’s always been about [the] competitive side, the performing aspect. Everything else doesn’t even come into my mind. Everything I’ve done the last 16 years, I should be the number one name that they think of, especially when a pay-per-view comes to London, a stone's throw away from Dublin, it’s insane. Especially when I cut my teeth there.”

Would it be foolish to keep Sheamus off of the Money in the Bank card? Yes, but do you know what? WWE doesn't often overlook such a prolific performer having a chance to wrestle near their hometown; if Sheamus isn't booked for Money in the Bank, maybe there's a storyline reason for it, and fans will be treated to something even more interesting down the line. While it may not be as exciting as a chance to secure an open contract in the UK, giving Sheamus a shot to add the Intercontinental Championship to his collection, it would certainly be cool to see the “Celtic Warrior” have something new to do, as his storyline has been stagnant for most of the 2023 calendar year.