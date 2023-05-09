A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After going at it yet again with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who decided to circulate a petition to secure a new WWE Women’s Tag Team Match, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez found themselves in the unusual situation where they aren’t guaranteed to be in “The Complaint Department’s” next title shot, as theoretically, they could no longer hold the championships come Friday, when they have to wrestle Bayley and Dakota Kai under the Damage CTRL banner for the straps.

Asked by Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk about their two title matches – if applicable – over the next week, Morgan and Rodriguez assured the WWE Universe that they will still be champions on May 16th.

“Do you know what? Actually, I do have a lot of thoughts, a lot of comments,” Liv Morgan said. “First off, Damage CTRL did get the better of us last week, and we’re gonna do everything in our power to make sure this does not happen again. Also about this petition, if we want to call it a petition, I think it had, like two signatures on it, Cathy Kelley, and I think one of them was a scribble.”

“And let’s be honest, we all know Chelsea and Sonya are all bark and no bite,” Raquel Rodriguez added. “So after Friday, when we retain our Women’s Tag Team Championships, we will see them Monday night in the squared circle. I hope they’re ready.”

“Watch us, Cathy Kelley, watch us,” Morgan declared. “Because we’re gonna be leaving ‘and still your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.'”

Can Morgan and Rodriguez keep this train a-rolling on their way to a prolonged WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship run? Will they have a chance to challenge for the all-time record, which belongs to Asuka and Kairi Sane at 171 days? Or will another team, be that Damage CTRL or “The Complaints Department,” come out on top? Fans will find out by next week’s NXT.