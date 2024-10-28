WWE superstar Seth Rollins was riding high like most Chicago Bears fans were in the final seconds of their game against the Washington Commanders before the Hail Mary gave the NFC East team the win.

In a video posted on social media, Rollins was seen at the game at FedEx Field. After the Hail Mary was caught by Noah Brown, Rollins sat with his jaw dropped to the floor.

Obviously, the Bears did not beat the Commanders 80-0 as Rollins previously predicted. Rollins was being an optimistic homer when he made that prediction.

“I hate footballlllll,” Rollins posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the game. “My god.”

The Commanders' X account replied, thanking him for coming to the game. They shared an image of a trash can with Rollins' Partners Club pass.

A Hail Mary ends the Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders game

After going up 15-12 with 25 seconds left, thanks to a Roschon Johnson touchdown run, the Chicago Bears blew their matchup against the Washington Commanders on a Hail Mary.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels launched a pass that was tipped into the hands of Brown. The walk-off touchdown improved the Commanders' record to 6-2. The loss dropped the Bears to 4-3 and they are in last place in the NFC North.

Coming up, the Bears will face the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off an upset victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Commanders will face their divisional rival New York Giants next week. They previously beat the Giants in Week 2, 21-18.

Seth Rollins' WWE career

Since joining the WWE in 2012 as a part of the Shield (along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley), Seth Rollins has become one of their biggest stars. The Shield's initial run ended in June 2014 when Rollins turned on his teammates, hitting them in the back with chairs. He subsequently joined the villainous Authority stable.

Shortly after, Rollins won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He held onto his contract, which granted him a championship match at the time of his choosing, until WrestleMania 31. Rollins cashed in on the match between Brock Lesnar and Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, stealing it from both competitors.

After holding the championship for over 200 days, Rollins had to relinquish it due to injury. Rollins would return from injury at the 2016 Extreme Rules PLE.

The Shield subsequently reunited for a brief period until 2017. Their short-lived reunion was halted when Ambrose suffered a major injury. Rollins then pursued and won the Intercontinental and United States Championships in the following years.

Recently, Rollins became the inaugural holder of the newly-reintroduced World Heavyweight Championship, winning it at Night of Champions in May 2023. He held the championship for over 300 days before losing it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

After taking a few months off, Rollins returned in June 2024 to challenge then-champion Damian Priest to a match at Money in the Bank. Rollins ultimately lost due to interference from McIntyre and CM Punk. He then served as the special guest referee for Punk and McIntyre's first singles match at SummerSlam.

Currently, Rollins is entrenched in a feud with “Big” Bronson Reed. Rollins and Reed will square off in a singles match at the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE.