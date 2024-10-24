One of the WWE's most decorated superstars, Seth Rollins, is a fan of the Chicago Bears and has a bold prediction for their upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Appearing on Inside the NFL, Rollins made his prediction for the Bears-Commanders game. Of course, he picked his favorite team (but not without good reason). He thinks his team will win 80-0, which would require over 11 touchdowns to achieve.

“Come on, is [Jayden Daniels] even gonna play in this game? Or are you gonna get Marcus Mariota, who, in all fairness, lit it up last week, coming in,” Rollins said. “This is the Bears, baby. We're on fire.”

As host Ryan Clark acknowledges, Rollins has a “lot of belts” from his time in WWE. He is a five-time world champion and has won the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship six times.

While it is unlikely that the Bears-Commanders game finishes 80-0 either way, it is a bold pick from Rollins. As he points out, it could be a matchup between Caleb Williams and Marcus Mariota instead of Jayden Daniels.

The Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Coming off their bye, the Bears will take on the Commanders in Week 8 of the NFL regular season. They are the winners of three straight games, thanks to the progression of their rookie quarterback, Williams.

The Bears are coming off a dominant victory in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

So far, Williams has thrown for 1,317 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Conversely, the Commanders have exceeded expectations and are 5-2. They beat the Carolina Panthers in dominant fashion in Week 7, beating them 40-7.

Their rookie quarterback, Daniels, has also played at a high level. He has thrown 1,410 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions so far in seven games. Daniels has another 372 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Seth Rollins' legendary WWE career

Rollins burst on the scene in WWE in 2012 as a part of the Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley). They remained a dominant faction until 2014, when Rollins turned on his teammates and joined the Authority.

He would subsequently win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, opting to use his title match at WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in on Brock Lesnar's match against Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He would hold the championship for 220 days before relinquishing it due to injury.

More recently, Rollins became the inaugural holder of the newly-reintroduced World Heavyweight Championship. He held the title for almost a full year — going 316 days as champion before losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

After a brief hiatus, Rollins returned in June 2024 to challenge Damian Priest to a match for the championship at Money in the Bank. He then served as the special guest referee of CM Punk and McIntyre's first match before another brief hiatus. He will now face Bronson Reed at the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE.