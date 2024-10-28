In a stunning conclusion to Sunday's game, the Washington Commanders snatched victory from the Chicago Bears with a last-second Hail Mary, leaving players and fans in disbelief. The miraculous 52-yard touchdown catch by Noah Brown off a pass from rookie Jayden Daniels secured an 18-15 victory for the Commanders in a dramatic fashion.

Addressing the defensive breakdown that allowed the Hail Mary to succeed, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson critically assessed the play's execution. “There should never be somebody wide open in the back of the end zone. Plus we just didn’t execute it well enough at the end of the day. I can’t tell you who was supposed to be there. I don’t know. But at the end of the day, there should never be anybody wide open in the back of the end zone. We’ve all got to find a way to execute better down the stretch,” Johnson stated, via Courtney Cronin on X, formerly Twitter

This Hail Mary marked a rare football moment—it was the first go-ahead touchdown on such a play in the final 10 seconds since Week 10 of 2020. Additionally, Daniels etched his name in history as only the second rookie quarterback to throw a go-ahead Hail Mary in the fourth quarter or overtime since detailed tracking began in 2006.

Commanders shock the world with Hail Mary win over Bears

The game's final minute was a roller-coaster of emotions. The Bears had taken a three-point lead with just 23 seconds remaining, seemingly sealing the game. However, Washington responded with a quick offensive surge that culminated in the Hail Mary touchdown, making it the first NFL game this century where two touchdowns were scored in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Daniels, reflecting on the victory, highlighted the team's resilience. “We keep fighting,” he said. “We got a great locker room, a great brotherhood. Nobody else I'd rather go to war with.” This sentiment captures the spirit of a team that refuses to buckle under pressure, a quality that was on full display during those final, frantic seconds.

The game's conclusion not only electrified the stadium but also set social media ablaze, with prominent Commanders fans like Kevin Durant and Josh Hart celebrating the unexpected victory.

This game will undoubtedly serve as a learning experience for the Bears, who must revisit their defensive strategies to prevent such costly lapses in future high-stakes moments. Meanwhile, the Commanders will look to build on this momentum, using their demonstrated grit and determination as a foundation for future challenges.