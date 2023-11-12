After spending the last three months in AEW, this former WWE Superstar reveals the biggest difference between the two promotions.

What is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW? Is it the size of the audience at shows? The number and quality of matches placed on Pay-Per-Views/Premium Live Events? The way storytelling is treated long-term?

Well, in the opinion of CJ Perry, aka WWE's Lana, who now works alongside her husband Miro and manages Andrade El Idolo in AEW, the biggest difference is simply the way they present their programming, as much like when comparing any other show format across multiple channels or companies there are going to be individual choices that make each distinct, as she explained on the In The Kliq podcast.

“Well, I think it's just an alternative show. You know, it would be like comparing an ABC medical show to a CBS medical show. It's a different network. It's a different genre, and every network has, like a little bit different style shows, you know, CW versus HBO and Nickelodeon versus Disney, and so I think like just an alternative show, I think in my opinion, it's much more sports driven while WWE is a little bit more soap opera driven, you know, where we resolve our conflict in the ring,” CJ Perry said via WrestleTalk.

“Yeah, you'll have the title matches. It's just I saw a lot more entertainment, emphasis on entertainment, versus professional wrestling here. You know, we get the same professional wrestlers here while over there they are Superstars, and it's awesome.

“I get excited because I feel like if you're ready to put your entrepreneurial hat on and grab that diamond ring, you know, forget the brass ring, that diamond ring, you're gonna grab the diamond ring. If you're ready to, like, do it all and really work your butt off, I think like, the sky's the limit over at AEW.”

Discussing the matter further, Perry noted that, no matter where she's working, the thing that separates bad angles from good angles and even great ones is the quality of the storytelling, which, really, is the key to all great media.

“I always like to compare professional wrestling to just normal scripted television or even reality television, and the more options, the better. It makes everyone better. It makes the writers better, production better, talent better, and so it's really an exciting time. I think the most important thing in my opinion in both shows is the story. It doesn't matter if one you have weddings in it's like over on the other side or you have more matches driven over here, it still has to be story-driven.

“We see that on TikTok. We see that on Instagram reels. We see that on YouTube. People connect with the story, not just like a random video. Yeah, it can go viral, but like, how people grow, and you create a community and fan base is a story. I'm hoping to help over there with AEW too, and how to even tell those wrestling stories on social media more as well.”

Is Perry right on the money? Is storytelling, not match layout, or even legacy booking the key to great wrestling? Based on which angles are really hitting in AEW and WWE right now, like The Bloodline and the many feuds of MJF, it's clear Perry may have a strong point.

CJ Perry reveals who and how she would like to wrestle in AEW.

Elsewhere in her conversation on In The Kliq, CJ Perry was asked if she would like to get back into the professional wrestling ring after being absent from action since losing a match to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke alongside Naomi all the way back in 2021.

Interestingly enough, Perry said yes, but if she does so, she would like to take part in a very specific type of match.

“Maybe I'll have a hardcore match. Someone recently asked me, ‘Hey, so are you going to wrestle?' I'm like, like, ‘Look, it's a wrestling show. Obviously, I'm going to fight a b**ch or two if I need to.' Again, it's all about story. If you push me too far I'm going to punch you in the face,” CJ Perry said via 411 Mania. “Then, later I was thinking, on the alternative show [WWE], I will always wanted to go through a table, and I always wanted a ladder match. Miro, being the protective person that he is was like, ‘Absolutely not. You will die,' and I'm like, ‘Okay, calm down, Mr. Bulgaria.' Of course, I was able to do both. Ironically, it was after he left that I did all the tables. Ten tables, it was my dream. I'm kind of hoping now, I keep on saying that I want to do a hardcore match. The Redeemer, again, ‘No. Do you want to die?' I'm just like, ‘Why not do it here? You're not going to do it in any other place.'”

So, if Perry does want to get into a hardcore match, who would she like for it to be against? Well, let's just say Perry isn't short on options.

“Honestly, Saraya. Obviously, she's one of my favorite people, and I've known her for over a decade now. We have so much history, and she's helped me so much in wrestling. I definitely trust her, and I'm close with her mom. So that would be just like a crazy dream, but there's so many other incredible people. Britt Baker's character work is amazing. Toni Storm, I'm a fan of a lot of women.”

A hardcore match between Saraya and Perry, you say? Though it may take some time to set the match up, the results would certainly be interesting.