When The Miz found himself on the wrong side of a John Cena pin in his long-awaited singles match against LA Knight at Payback, it left the A-Lister in a strange spot.

Sure, he could move on, accept the L, and maybe find a new feud to occupy his weekly time on RAW, but come on, is that really how the “A-Lister” operates? After talking an absolute mountain of trash on the “Megastar” and the fans who love him, The Miz decided to throw together a very special edition of Miz TV that will surely get plenty of traction online, though probably not for the reason he was hoping.

“One of the most must-see WWE talk shows of all time, welcome to Miz TV,” The Miz announced. “Tonight, my guest will shine a light on the travesty that happened at Payback because at Payback, I did not lose. I was robbed, blindsided, and victimized because I exposed LA Knight for exactly who he is, but we'll get to that later, because right now, I want to bring out the man that will right this wrong: A man who promised me he will be completely transparent. So ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, please welcome my guest: They call him the ‘Greatest Of All Time,' John Cena!”

Whoa, an unannounced appearance by “The Face That Runs the Place?” I mean, he is back through the (almost) end of October and was announced for Payback just one day before the show, but surely WWE would at least announce his arrival before booking him on a Monday Night, right? Well, fans wouldn't have to wait long to find out, as the opening bars of “My Time Is Now” hit the Spectrum Center in North Carolina, and the crowd rose to see their favorite superstar make his way down the ramp.

The Miz and “John Cena” really get into it over Payback refereeing.

As the crowd went wild, the cameraman followed John Cena on the ramp, to the stage left crowd, and down to the ring, where he joined The Miz in the ring… only, there wasn't a John Cena in the ring, or at least one fans could see.

Still, this didn't stop The Miz from offering “Cena” a seat to get the interview underway.

“Have a seat. Ladies and gentlemen: John Cena! The Miz announced as fans booed the empty chair. Hear that the adults don't just not like you; the kids are booing you now. You really messed up at Payback, and I think I speak for everyone here when I say you screwed me over. Wait, this feels weird. Can you see him? You can't see him? You can't see John Cena? He's sitting right here. You know what? I think I understand what's going on; for the past 18 years, I've not only been able to see John Cena, I've been able to see right through John Cena, so allow me to do you a favor and translate for John Cena, who is sitting right here in this chair,” The Miz said as the crowd looked on with sheer confusion.

“Alright, John, the jig is up. Did he offer you a job during these hard times? Did you purposely screw me over? Answer me! Did you conspire with LA Knight? Answer me, John: Did you conspire with LA Knight? There you have it; I am done with you; you need to leave. Get out of my ring! I said leave!”

When “John Cena” wouldn't leave, The Miz cut out the kindness.

“Let me explain something to you very carefully: When I ask you to get out of my ring, you get out of my ring,” The Miz announced.

“Cena” had other ideas, lunging at The Miz before he was slapped and then hit with the Skull Crushing Finale in a move that kept the “16-time champion” down indefinitely.

“Let me be perfectly clear: There is nothing invisible or imaginary about what happened to me at Payback; LA Knight had his back up against the wall, and he took the easy way out,” The Miz declared. “But this is not over, not by a long shot. I challenge LA Knight to a one-on-one match; no special guest referees, no surprises, no helping hands. If he accepts, he will find out, just like John Cena did at WrestleMania, whose game it really is. Because the chants are gonna end, and LA Knight is going to fade away because his future success is about as realistic as an invisible John Cena in the ring. This isn't make-believe; this LA Knight fairytale that you all are manifesting is gonna come crashing and burning down by me, because I'm The Miz, and I'm awesome!”

Has The Miz completely lost it? Yes. Is there any world where this got the “A-Lister” more over with the average member of the WWE Universe? No, probably not, but hey, this might have just been the most entertaining thing The Miz has done in months, maybe years, and in the end, fans get another match between LA Knight and his now-signature foe, which is a pretty darn good addition to WWE's future plans, all things considering.