After weeks and weeks of anticipation, LA Knight and The Miz had to wait just a little bit longer for their match at Payback, as John Cena cut a promo ahead of the second match of the show and let it be known that he was going to be the guest referee for the showdown, even if “The A-Lister” had no interest in that development.

Still, as host, Cena apparently had some level of match-making ability on the show and opted to use it to get back in the ring with The Miz, who famously defeated him at WrestleMania XXVII with a little help from another host, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Calling the match relatively straight for much of the contest, Cena's disdain for The Miz grew as the things progressed, tapping the mat just a little bit slower for the “A-Lister” and even getting into it with the two-time Grand Slam Champion after he put his hands on the ropes during a roll-up pinning attempt.

Fortunately, LA Knight rallied, and in the end, he was able to secure the win as thousands of fans in Pittsburgh cheered him on with a combination People's Elbow and a BFT for the Payback 1-2-3.

Walking up to the ramp together, Cena offered a hand to Knight for a job well done, but the “Megastar” wasn't quick to shake it, instead taking a few moments to think about it. Still, as one of WWE's fastest-rising babyfaces, in the end, Knight accepted the offered hand, and they walked out together. Could Cena and Knight wrestle at some point over the next two months? Maybe yes, maybe not, but hey, in the end, that's why fans tune in each week: for the drama.