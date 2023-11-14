Though their pairing my not be universally beloved, the Street Profits are excited by the prospects of working with Bobby Lashley.

When Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits officially linked up earlier this year, it was far from a universally appreciated move.

Sure, there were some who really liked the idea, suggesting that it could usher in a Hurt Buisness-esque renaissance for Lashley and, as a result, the dynamic duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins too, but after watching the Profits get stuck in a rut without tag team champion belts to fight for, others didn't want to see the tag team become heaters for a singles star instead of their own due.

Fortunately, two people who had no issue at all with the Street Profits working with Lashley were the duo of Ford and Dawkins themselves, as, according to the former in an interview with Fox, getting to spend time in the trenches with a true “OG” is exactly what they need to get out of their rut.

“We consider him what we call an OG He’s seen like every transition, every wave. He’s seen WWE superstars come and go on so many different occasions. He’s seen it all, and he’s obtained such a massive amount of success,” Montez Ford told Fox.

“And the same thing with the Street Profits, we’ve had team success. We’re Triple Crown tag-team champions, but that’s kind of been stagnant for the last few years. Bobby’s kind of like swept in and took us under his wing and pretty much just chiseled out whatever was lagging, the excess that was stopping us to flourish, and kind of just keeping us on the straight and narrow and pretty much teaching us the same ways in which he had success and instilling that within us now.”

Continuing their conversation further, Ford noted to Fox that, in his opinion, the Profits are following the right path, as, after watching Lashley succeed for years, they know he has something good cooking up.

“It helps out a lot. When you’re dealing with someone who’s been a part of the game and seen all the different waves, and like, you kind of see how they react, it kind of sets the tone because you don’t see them panicking, or if you don’t see him worry too much about anything, that’s just kind of what the demeanor is going to be,” Ford noted. “Bobby’s kind of really been that way this whole time. Very mellow, very calculated, methodical, but that’s his pace. He’s cooking up something, as we can say. Right now, what we’re doing and our best to do is not just listen but most likely just obey because, obviously, what he’s done has led to success.”

Will it work? Will Lashley's leadership get the Street Profits back into the championship picture, or is that even their primary objective at the moment? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.

Bobby Lashley has nothing but love for the Street Profits too.

For all of the praise the Street Profits have given to Bobby Lashley since they were paired up earlier this year, it has been anything but a one-way street as the “All-Mighty” had nothing but nice things to say about Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as they played a big role in helping him move past missing out on a match at WrestleMania 39.

“In this business, you see a lot of people who just walk over and step over and get their treatments and get their special treatments and everything like that. If you’re not one of those guys to get that kind of treatment, you got to start taking what you want. So that was me personally. But then looking at the landscape of some of the guys in the business, I’m looking at who are those guys that fit that same ideal that I was in,” Bobby Lashley said on After The Bell via Fightful.

“The first people that came into the mind were The Street Profits. Guys are extremely talented, take the gloves off they can whoop anybody in the business. But they’re sitting back eating catering, not getting spotlighted, don’t have titles, not in the title picture. It’s like, god man. It’s the same thing that we did before when I had The Hurt Business, it was a lot of guys with huge amounts of potential that weren’t getting their just due. So that’s kind of been my [purpose] in this business all along, I’m that guy that if you need me for something, I can be there for you. If you need me to represent the company, I can represent the company as a professional wrestler, I can represent the company as a businessman, I can represent the company anyway you need it to be represented at a high level. But the spotlight is what is important in this business.”

In professional wrestling, some pairings are a marriage of convenience; sure the individual players may all get along fine, but there isn't any real chemistry within the group. If Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins all genuinely seem to enjoy each other's company, then they really might be building towards something great on SmackDown.