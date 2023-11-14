After drawing interest from the former members of Hit Row, Bobby Lashley reveals his initial thoughts on B-Fab on SmackDown.

When Bobby Lashley first linked up with the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, on SmackDown, it felt like only a matter of time before a new and improved version of the Hurt Business would return to the WWE Universe.

I mean, think about it; Omos and MVP had just worked a match at WrestleMania 39, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander weren't really doing anything, and after famously seeing his own Mania match get scrapped at the last second, Lashley was in need of something new to supercharge his own schtick in the WWE Universe. Reuniting his old group, albeit with a few more members, could create something truly special and help to get another title, maybe even one of the big ones, around Lashley's waist for the first time since February of 2022.

But then, something funny happened: Nick Khan and company released Benjamin after darn near 20 years, and suddenly, a Hurt Business 2.0 felt unlikely, at least without ruffling some major feathers from fans and even some wrestlers along the way.

Fortunately, an appearance from none other than B-Fab, the manager/wrestlers who also saw a member of her faction, Top Dolla, get released in the same round of cuts, decided to take an interest in Lashley and has been taking an interest in doing… something with him ever since – what, exactly, we do not know.

Sitting down with After The Bell to discuss B-Fab's interest in his as-of-yet unnamed group, the “All-Mighty” noted that, while he likes the former Hit Row member plenty, he isn't sure if she is the right fit for the group, at least not yet.

“She's a very intelligent woman. She's a very interesting woman, that's what I have to say about that,” Bobby Lashley told After The Bell via Fightful. “Since I've come together with The Street Profits, a lot of people have hit me up on social media, or they've just walked up to me at the show and trying to say, ‘Hey man, I'd love to join your group or see what you guys have.' Of course, we're open to hearing any suggestions. We did toy around with having a female join the group, and I've heard some different suggestions on that also. B-Fab did come with something that was very interesting. I'm not quite sure we're gonna work with her, but right now, what she did present to me last week was very interesting, and I want to see if that can manifest into anything.”

What would a not-Hurt Buisness look like with Lashley, the Profits, B-Fab, and the now-sidekick Ashante “Thee” Adonis? Would they work like a more traditional tag team, or would there have to be another member, or even members added to the group, like, say, Wes Lee, or even the Trick and Melo Gang from NXT? Fans will have to keep tuning in across WWE programming to find out.

Bobby Lashley discusses his son's wrestling aspirations.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Corey Graves and Co on After The Bell, Bobby Lashley discussed being a father and how he's actually taken an interest in getting into the family business of wrestling.

Though the younger Lashley is currently focusing on Greco-Roman wrestling for now, as his son is still in high school, Lashley has found incredible joy in coaching him along and watching him get better.

“I don't mind keeping that bar really high for him. This is what we need as kids, that's what kids need. If they don't have that bar, then they just kind of float,” Bobby Lashley said via Fightful. “Huge deal for me, my son has started to wrestle. He did have an opportunity to get into a really good wrestling program over at Colorado, but now that we moved out here, Texas is not a powerhouse in wrestling, but the school that he's going to, they're very athletic. The football players, the coach almost forces them into wrestling. My son wanted to do it anyway. I get to coach, I get to coach. That's what I've been dying to do. If I left WWE for anything else, I'd be a high school wrestling coach. That would be a dream for me and I'm really excited about it. I actually spoke to coach yesterday because it was a first day of practice, coach was like, we'd love to have you, come on in. So yes, I'll be coaching amateur wrestling.”

Is there a world where Lashley could pull a LeBron James and hold out in WWE to hopefully get to wrestle alongside his son a la Ricky Morton or Rikishi? Considering his son was born in 2008, fans will have to hold out roughly half a decade to find out.