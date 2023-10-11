After landing yet another loss in a big-time NXT match in 2023, an unfortunate reality that has become all too familiar for the son of a Steiner in WWE developmental, Bron Breakker decided to rock Carmelo Hayes into next week, informing the former NXT Champion and the rest of the WWE Universe that he is the baddest dude in Orlando.

“Win or lose, there's only one bada** in WWE,” Bron Breakker announced to the fans watching NXT just before the lights went dark and his eyes grew wide.

Dong.

Riding down to the ring on his chopper, Undertaker took the ring to chants of “holy sh*t,” but Breakker didn't waver, telling Taker, “You listen to me, old-timer, there's only one bada**, you understand me?”

Amused by the suggestion that someone might actually be badder than the man labeled the “American Bada**,” Taker delivered his first words on NXT, giving some sound advice that will serve him well into the future.

“Now Bron, I've been watching you for a long time. And one day you're gonna be a very special talent,” Undertaker said. “There's just one thing, it ain't today.”

After punching Breakker in the face before delivering a monster chokeslam, Taker finished his thought, leaving Breakker a few more words he will never forget.

“Young fella, you see, I'm gonna give you some advice; there's always a bigger, badder, bada** waiting around the corner: You just met the baddest of them all.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Paul “Triple H” Levesque pulled out all of the stops to pop a rating on NXT, and while the show wasn't perfect, that ending was an all-timer, even if it makes Breakker increasingly week after a prolific run with the NXT Championship.