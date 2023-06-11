After looking like the next big thing since pretty much the moment she debuted on the main roster, Tiffany Stratton has finally been given a chance to state her case as the next big thing in the WWE Women's Division.

Winning the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground after Indi Hartwell vacated the strap due to a combination of being drafted onto RAW and an ankle injury, Stratton officially celebrated her win with a “Tiffybration” on NXT and even found out her first challenger the following week when Thea Hail won a battle royal for the number one contendership.

And yet, just because Stratton is the top woman on NXT doesn't mean she can't turn her attention to the main roster and tab a few performers as future dream opponents.

Stopping by UpNXT to talk all things wrestling, Stratton was asked for her dream WWE opponent and actually named two, both of whom had very successful NXT runs of their own.

“I would have to say a Triple Threat between me, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. I think we are all highly athletic. We're all highly competitive, and I honestly believe you will not find a better women's match in history,” Stratton announced via Fightful.

Discussing how Flair inspired her career, Stratton noted that she initially became interested in wrestling by watching “The Queen” get in the ring on an episode of SmackDown and how that led to where she is today.

“Well, obviously the Queen herself, Charlotte Flair [inspired me to become a wrestler]. I was actually switching through the channels one night and I saw her on my screen. I think it was a random SmackDown, and I saw her. She's blonde, she was jacked, and I thought to myself, ‘I could totally do that.' So I immediately submitted my application on the WWE website, and I never heard back. So I submitted it again, and again, and again. I still heard nothing. So what I did is I found a connection. His name was Greg Gagne. He actually agreed to train me for a little bit, and actually, I took my first bump and he immediately said, ‘This girl has IT.' So he called Stephanie McMahon, who got in contact with Triple H to get me a tryout and they finally agreed to give me a tryout. They flew me to the Performance Center and then COVID hits, so they had to fly us all back home. I didn't get invited back for another year and a half and what it did in that year and a half is I went through a bodybuilding prep. I CrossFit'd, and I continued to train in the ring that I first ever took my bump in. Then I finally was invited back, and immediately they signed me and now look where we are.”

Goodness, what would have happened if Stratton didn't get that callback? WWE wouldn't have arguably their top female prospect, and USA Network would have to feature someone else in their NXT commercials. Fortunately, we don't have to live in that nightmare.

Tiffany Stratton explains why the NXT locker room is jealous of her.

Stopping by The Bump to discuss her recent NXT Women's Championship win, Stratton was asked about her next opponent, Thea Hail, and how she expects their match to go.

Stratton, to her credit, believes she thrives under pressure and is curious to see if Hail does the same.

“I am the type of person who thrives under pressure,” Stratton said. “I have no idea what Thea is like under pressure, she may crumble, or she may thrive, so I guess we will find out.”

Asked by Matt Camp about how the rest of the roster views her, Stratton admitted they’re mostly jealous of her, but then again, who wouldn't be?

“Oh yeah, of course,” Stratton said. “I mean, I have everything that the locker room wants, including the title. Of course they’re gonna be jealous, of course they’re gonna try and sabotage by ‘Tiffybration;' I honestly should have saw it coming to be honest. But yeah, I just think they’re just a bunch of jealous girls.”

After roughly three weeks as a heel champion, NXT‘s first female heel Champ since Mandy Rose, Stratton has checked pretty much every box WWE has asked her to fill. Why? Because no one has her shine, her skills, or her style. Though only time will tell what the future holds for Stratton, it's safe to say she will be doing it for a long time in the WWE Universe.