After nine months on the shelf, Tommaso Ciampa returned to the WWE ring in a major way on the June 19th edition of RAW, as he wasn't looking to ease his way back into professional wrestling action but instead opted to run down to the ring in response to The Miz‘s open challenge and lay the “A-Lister” out in a little under five minutes of action.

Since that fateful day one month ago, Ciampa has largely messed around with the members of the Miz-Verse, wrestling the “A-Lister” once more before branching off into an angle with Bronson Reed – who interfered with Ciampa's second Miz match – and now seemingly Shinsuke Nakamura, whom he cost a win versus “Mr. Nice Guy” on the 17th.

Fortunately for long-time fans of the “Blackheart,” this isn't the only path he wants to take as a member of the WWE roster, as, per the Harley Race-educated grappler himself in an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, he's got many more dream matches left on his to-do list than The Miz.

“So, I mean, the dream match that I always see, I guess there’s two, but the one that jumps a lot is with Sami (Zayn) and Kevin (Owens). Kind of parallel to their relationship and ours. Those are two guys that, man, I have the same chemistry with Sami Zayn, Johnny (Gargano) has the same chemistry with Kevin, and really good friends of ours and all that. That would be such a dream match for us, let alone for just fans,” Tommaso Ciampa said via WrestleTalk.

“Usos are on just a different level. Kofi (Kingston) and I started months apart on the independents at the same school. I’ve never done anything with him in WWE, so the idea of them, being New Day, again, when he gets healthy.

“I want it to just be this portfolio where you’re just like, well d**n, that was a h*ll of a career. What a run, you know? So whether that’s doing #DIY, whether that’s doing stuff against Johnny which would obviously be a dream scenario at some point, I just want an opportunity, man.”

Whoa, Ciampa actually mentioned #DIY and a contest many fans would surely consider a certified classic against Owens and Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After some hypothesized that maybe WWE wasn't looking to team up the duo on the main roster, it sure sounds like that memo hasn't been passed along to Ciampa, as all of his dream matches are against tag teams. But wait, it gets better; when Ciampa explains why he wants to work a tag contest with Gargano, Zayn, and Owens, it's hard not to be excited about what could be heading to weekly television on Wednesday nights.

Tommaso Ciampa can't wait for fans to see what #DIY looks like in 2023.

Delving into the prospects of #DIY wrestling the Undisputed WWE Universal Champions as part of a larger program, Tommaso Ciampa noted that because he and Johnny Wrestling have continued to grow both as performers and as people since their last tag team match together, which was in February of 2020, if you can believe it, fans could be in for an even better version of the former NXT Tag Team Champions in the future.

“I think we could have so much fun too with that smarter fan base of like, there’s always that underlying, can Johnny trust me? And can Sami trust him? And then Kevin and I, we’re buddies in real life, but, we have a bit of similarity to us, and I just think we could really have fun and do some stuff whether it’s backstages and vignettes,” Ciampa said.

“Like I said, all I’ve got is time and ideas, and you just write ‘em in your phone, and you just wait for the time to happen when you can actually put them into existence, but yeah, it would be amazing, amazing, especially, when I think back to when we were #DIY, in Johnny and I’s own personal journey until now, we are significantly better performers than we were then. Like significantly, especially for myself. I’ve really evolved and kind of found myself and come into my own. I feel like Johnny found himself and his stride earlier than my own. But that element of, okay, you guys dug what we were doing then. Wait until you can see what we can do now.”

Whether it comes this week, later this month, or even a few months down the line, it would appear #DIY is coming back, and the real winners of the booking decision has to be the WWE Universe, as the tag team is one of the best units to call WWE home in the last decade and they haven't even scratched the surface of their potential popularity.