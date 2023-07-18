After finding a near-immediate niche as a “Mizion” alongside the “A-List” on Monday Night RAW, Tommaso Ciampa has rapidly found himself an island unto himself in the WWE Universe.

His relationship with The Miz? Gone, Ciampa turned on him as soon as he was cleared to wrestle and started a war the star of Miz and Mrs. seemingly finished in a No-Disqualifications match on RAW with a little help from Bronson Reed. His relationship with former #DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano? Impossible to know, as Johnny Wrestling hasn't worked a match on television since May 15th and is currently sidelined with an injury.

And as for his relationship with “Mr. Nice Guy” Bronson Reed? Well, let's just say after the “Melbourne Mercenary” took a nice little check from The Miz to set up a No DQ victory on RAW, Ciampa had no love lost for the “Big Dawg,” as he noted in a special WWE Digital Exclusive segment posted on Monday.

“Last week in our No-Disqualification match, I had The Miz dead to rights. But then, he was sent a miracle in the form of ‘Big' Bronson Reed,” Tommaso Ciampa said. “Later, when Bronson was asked if I might be coming for revenge, he said, ‘I certainly hope so.’ Well I guess you could call me the Genie then, sitting in this chair, granting wishes, because if you wanna fight, you came to the right guy. I ain’t never seen a fight that I’ve shied away from. I can be very petty; I can obsess; I do not forget. You pick a fight with a guy like Tommaso Ciampa, and it’s not just a simple business transaction; it’s personal. So let’s get personal, Bronson. What makes you tick? What’s your why? From what I see, you look like a guy who’s certainly been in a few fights, so this should be fun.”

Fast forward to the end of Reed's match with Shinsuke Nakamura, which saw the “King of Strong Style” take a DQ loss to “Mr. Nice Guy” after Ciampa inserted himself into the contest, and needless to say, there was very little love lost from one performer to the other, as the former NJPW standout stared directly into the camera in a WWE Digital Exclusive segment.

“Tommaso Ciampa, look into these eyes,” Reed said. “Now there is blood in the water, and I am a great white shark; I am a perfect predator. It’s time for big Bronson Reed to devour you.”

After beating up on pretty much everyone he's gotten in the ring with since dropping his Money in the Bank Qualifying match to Nakamura on May 29th, Reed really isn't the type of performer one wants to get in a feud with, as his three-match win streak – six counting house shows – is pretty darn impressive. If Ciampa is going to mess with this level of firepower, he might need some help.

Tommaso Ciampa has landed a new rival in Shinsuke Nakamura.

Speaking with Bryon Saxton after taking a loss to Bronson Reed due to no fault of his own, Shinsuke Nakamura was not feeling good at all, telling the former RAW commentator that he is “tired of everybody getting involved in my business.” When asked about this interaction, conveniently enough, also by Saxton on RAW Talk, Ciampa let it be known that he understands why Shinsuke would be upset with him for costing the match, but if he steps up on the “Blackheart,” he's going to get stepped on.

“That’s a fair question. I said it earlier tonight, Bronson Reed and I have unfinished business. As for Shinsuke, if I was in his shoes, I would have done the same exact thing. But Shinsuke, this ain’t charity; you only get one free one, and you used it tonight. The next time we cross paths, you even look at me the wrong way, I will knock you straight on your strong style butt.”

Unfortunately for Ciampa, there really isn't much he can do if both Reed and Nakamura come gunning for him, as he's just one man in a promotion of giants. If, however, he can link back up with Johnny Wrestling, reuniting #DIY and maybe even linking back up with the members of The Way to form a full-on former NXT faction with or without Austin Theory added into the mix, then there's a chance that the sky could be the limit for Ciampa, as he's one of the best talkers in all of WWE and he can certainly back that up in the ring.