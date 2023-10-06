After exclusively working separately as members of the RAW roster, albeit due to no fault of their own, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano officially reunited on the WWE main roster as #DIY, reforming the prolific NXT tag team that fans have been begging to see since Johnny Wrestling returned in August of 2022.

Stopping by After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick to discuss their return to the WWE Universe, Ciampa explained the excitement he felt to watch the crowd in San Jose celebrate their return before naming off a collection of tag teams that he and Gargano would love to mix it up with on their path to becoming Tag Team Champions.

“It's cool, and it's funny because we would always do the ‘WE ARE NXT!' and we'd always do it with ‘WE ARE DIY!' and it's this group effort because the fans are the reason,” Tommaso Ciampa said via Fightful. “When we came to NXT, we didn't have contracts, we were just these two guys, ‘we'll give them extra work and see if it gets over.' It got over, and it's the fans who turned us into what we've become. We have this real good relationship with our niche audience. Now, the goal is to say, there is this global audience, this main roster audience that is bigger and crazier and beyond our imagination, how do we get them to buy in? We need to get them to buy in and grasp that we can win the titles, we can be main eventers. I'm excited for the possibilities. I'm excited for the fresh match ups. We've never done stuff with New Day, Viking Raiders, Imperium, Pretty Deadly. All new. KO [Kevin Owens] and Sami Zayn is a dream match that I see a lot of people bring up. There are a lot of possibilities. For anyone who is a performer but still a fan, that's fun and exciting.”

Would Gargano and Ciampa versus KO and Zayn be a legit dream match not just for #DIY but for the remainder of the WWE Universe? Most definitely; while all four men have wrestled each other at one point or another, be that in Ring of Honor, PWG, or elsewhere, getting to see four of WWE's top indie success stories mixing it up, especially if the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships are on the line, would be incredible to see.

Tommaso Ciampa explains the excitement about #DIY's reunion.

Speaking of #DIY reuniting on RAW, Tommaso Ciampa reflected on the reunion between himself and Johnny Gargano on After The Bell and explained just how surreal it felt to have a crowd that has almost certainly never seen the duo together in person celebrate their return.

“Unfortunately, I know the feed cut a little bit before the finale, him and me meeting in the middle. The silver lining to it, to not only having him back, but the cool thing for both of us was DIY never really got going on the main roster. We have a couple of matches a couple of years back, and it's never been talked about. I came up, I was doing stuff with Miz and got a little rub with the US Title opportunity, and then I went for surgery. By the time I'm gone, Johnny is coming up, he's doing his own thing,” Ciampa noted.

“Together, there has been no tease for DIY. The fact that Johnny could come out and San Jose could chant ‘DIY' and give the reaction they gave when we hugged, and after the show ended, I got on the mic quickly and when I shouted ‘WE ARE!' to have the whole place saying ‘DIY!' It was one of those moments where I was like, ‘Wait, we've done nothing to train you.' In one night, we tried to build me as a viable contender, and then we just brought Johnny up. No build, no expectation. To have that crowd react and go ‘We know they are DIY.' To me, that's a big success because it was like, ‘that's with nothing. That's with no machine behind us.' If we start to go now and they start to see us on a weekly basis together, whether it be backstage promos and interactions because we can have a lot of fun that way, or matches that get time, because that's really what DIY was in NXT, just two dudes thrown together. It wasn't like the rocket was strapped to us.”

If the initial reaction #DIY received on RAW is of any indication, it would appear the dynamic duo of Ciampa and Gargano are in for a real treat, which is fantastic news, as the real winners of that success have to be the entire WWE Universe.