Watch watching her tag team partner, Sonya Deville, suffer a torn ACL that will keep her out of action for the rest of the year and much of 2024, Chelsea Green has taken it upon herself to keep her championship reign alive via #ChelseasGotTalent, her one-woman competition show that has since taken the internet by storm.

Taking her talent show on the road, this time to Winnipeg in the lead-up to Monday Night RAW, Green caught up with a very interesting member of the WWE Universe to see if they have any interest in becoming a tag team champion once more.

“Hey guys, it's your favorite WWE Champion here, Chelsea Green, and we are live at Monday Night RAW, ready to find some candidates for Chelsea's Got Talent. Let's see what we've got, come one. Oh hey, I think this could be the one; he looks a little rough,” Chelsea Green said as she walked up to Tommaso Ciampa.

“Hey, hi, I'm Chelsea Green; I'm sure you know exactly who I am; I am searching for my next tag partner. I don't know if you saw, but mine is missing. So, if you wanted to sign up…”

Ciampa looked up and looked intrigued.

“You're looking for a tag team partner, huh? Like a friend, like a best friend?” Tommaso Ciampa asked. “I had one of those once… It all started when we went through a tryout for WWE together, they said no, but then Regal called us, something about the Dusty Classic and the Cruiserweight Classic, then we became #DIY, then we actually won the Tag Team Championships. Then there's like the Glorious Bombs, then we became the first tag team to main event a Takeover; it was unbelievable. Then, you know, we had a minor disagreement, it lasted like two years, but after that, we made up, we fought WarGames together. Have you seen him?”

“I actually haven't; cute story, though,” Green noted. “Maybe put up, like, a missing sign or something. Okay? Okay, bye.”

Welp, there you go, folks; WWE is slowly but surely hinting at a #DIY reunion, and you should probably expect to see a “Missing” sign with Johnny Gargano's face on it on the next edition of RAW.

Chelsea Green is unwavering in her commitment to authenticity.

Stopping by After The Bell to further discuss her current run in WWE as a solo, CM Punk-style tag team champion, Chelsea Green was asked by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick how her current run in WWE has differed from her first period with the company, which went from 2018-2020 before being released due to “budget cuts” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Green, the answer is fairly simple: this time, WWE is simply letting Chelsea be Chelsea.

“I just, so badly, wanted them to let me be me. Let me be my authentic self in the form of coming up with characters, coming up with my own promos and punchlines,” Green said via Fightful. “I didn't get that freedom my first run. Maybe that's because when they gave me an inch, I didn't take the mile. This time, it was all that's raw. What's the worst that can happen? I'm released? I've had that happen, that already happened. I'm not afraid anymore. I'm not afraid to try something ridiculous because the worst they can do is say, ‘stop being so extra, let's reel it in,' which they told me week after week, and I still do it. I still am the most. I didn't do that the first time. Now, I'm realizing that I'm at a point in my career where they can tell me that I was wrong after I did it.”

What was Green like during her last main roster run in the WWE Universe? Honestly, it's pretty hard to say because, in her very first match on SmackDown back in 2020, Green suffered a broken wrist – her second as a member of the WWE Universe, if you can believe it – that put her on the shelf before ultimately being released a few months later. Finally back and embraced as a legitimate Superstar of note, with WWE seemingly positioning her tag team for a prolonged period of success before Deville's injury, it's clear Green isn't going anywhere even as her current role goes up in the air; how WWE plans to handle her solo spot as the Women's Tag Team Champion, however, will define how this current run is remembered by fans, pundits, and her peers alike when this era of WWE history is written.