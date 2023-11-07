Cody Rhodes stars in a new poster for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: War Games poster that riffs on Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now.

The first poster for the WWE's upcoming PLE, Survivor Series: War Games, has been unveiled. It features Cody Rhodes in an Apocalypse Now-inspired poster.

“War Games!”

“Let the games begin,” WWE Head of Creative Triple H said in an X post. “#SurvivorSeries: #WarGames descends upon Chicago's @AllstateArena on Saturday, Nov. 25, streaming live at 8ee/5p @peacock @WWENetwork.”

In the poster, which can be seen above, Rhodes is seen with camouflage face paint as he rises from the water. This is clearly a riff on the iconic scene from Apocalypse Now. Francis Ford Coppola directed Apocalypse Now in 1979. The film follows Captain Willard's (Martin Sheen) mission to assassinate Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando). Outside of The Godfather films, it's one of Coppola's most well-known films and was nominated for a number of Oscars including Best Picture.

This is the second straight year that WWE is opting to go with the War Games gimmick for its Survivor Series show. As of the time of this writing, three matches have been set for the card thanks to the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will face off with The Miz; Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends her title against Zoey Stark; and a War Games match between the Judgement Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) will take on Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Survivor Series: War Games will take place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. That's the same arena where CM Punk famously won the WWE Championship from John Cena and walked out. Will he return to the company upon his AEW exit?

This will be the second PLE of the month for WWE. They just hosted Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4.