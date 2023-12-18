Is it too early for the Creed Brothers to win the WWE Tag Team Championships?

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the Creed Brothers will challenge Finn Balor and Damien Priest of The Judgment Day for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Despite making their main roster debut a little over a month ago, the Creed Brothers have impressed the fans and management enough to earn a shot at tag team gold already.

As somebody who has followed the Creed Brothers down in NXT, I am ecstatic that Brutus and Julius are getting this push. They are an extremely talented tag team and, in my opinion, are two of the better wrestlers on the roster. They work so well in the ring and have developed great characters. As a tag team, they can accomplish amazing things and will win many championships. I also believe that one day both superstars can go off on their own and have successful singles careers.

Going back to their match tonight on Monday Night Raw, the Creed Brothers have the opportunity to cement themselves as one of the best tag teams on the main roster. Winning the WWE Tag Team Championship within a few months of being called up to the main roster would be unbelievably impressive. It would also tell you how high the company is on both superstars.

As great as that all sounds, The Judgment Day should walk out victorious tonight.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been on a roll lately and should continue their championship reign. Dominik Mysterio just lost his North American Championship, and the last thing The Judgment Day needs right now is to lose their tag team belts. This would create an interesting story within the group, but that doesn't need to happen right now. Finn Balor and Damian Priest deserve a lengthy reign as champions and should hold onto the belts for a few more months.

The Creed Brothers' time will come, but it shouldn't be tonight. They have a bright future ahead of them and will have countless opportunities to win the tag team championship again.

It wouldn't surprise me if they win it within the next few months or so. I also don't think it's a bad idea to get WWE fans more familiar with Julius and Brutus. The fans have been impressed with their in-ring work, but give them time to build their characters and they'll be fan favorites in no time.

I'll always root for the Creed Brothers, but I don't think tonight will be their night. We'll see if WWE decides to pull the trigger on a shocking upset and the Creed Brothers win the biggest match of their careers to this point.

