After answering Alpha Academy's open challenge on RAW, The Creed Brothers reflected on their incredible first match on the main roster.

After answering Alpha Academy's open challenge on Monday Night RAW and securing their first-ever win on the main roster, The Creed Brothers, plus their manager/partner Ivy Nile, were riding high. They proved they belonged after more or less running out of things to accomplish in NXT, secured an impressive win over Otis and Chad Gable, and even hinted at a more expansive program with the faction thanks to Nile getting into it with the latest full-time member of the Academy, Maxxine Dupri.

Stopping by the backstage area to record a special Digital Exclusive segment with Byron Saxton, The Creeds reflected on their incredible debut and what they hope to do to celebrate the moment.

“Those are guys that we watched compete in the sport of amateur wrestling growing up, so to share the ring with them tonight was special,” Julius Creed said in a WWE Digital Exclusive via Fightful. “The RAW audience has only known us a very short amount of time, but we’ve known RAW our entire lives. We grew up watching this show, so at moments in today, I found myself kind of getting caught up with emotion, knowing I was gonna get to go out there on Monday Night RAW with my brother, something that we’ve wanted to do our whole lives. It was a cool moment for sure.”

“I’m choked up too, thinking about it,” Brutus Creed added. “It was amazing. We went out there, and the crowd at the end cheered even more when we won. That was shocking and surprising to me. I didn’t know what to expect. We went against the best we’ve ever gone against, and we came out on top. Not only did we come out on top, but the crowd was behind it and that was surprising to me.”

When Saxton asked Nile how it felt to hit Akira Tozawa with a suplex outside of the ring, the “Putbull” explained her reasoning, noting that her maneuver was meant for Maxxine, not the former 24/7 Champion.

“Tozawa was just in my way,” Iny Nile noted. “Me and Maxxine were having a little stare-off, a little moment because for some reason, I think she thinks she can go toe-to-toe with The Pitbull, so I gotta check her a little bit.”

“We're enjoying the night, Byron, we're going to really enjoy and kind of relish in the moment,” Brutus announced. “It's not often in life do you get these marquee moments of large goals, but then tomorrow morning, as soon as we wake up, all focus is on Tables, Ladders, and Scares. We're kicking off NXT tomorrow, and we're gonna put on another show.”

Fortunately for The Creeds, they were able to take care of business at Tables, Ladders, and Scares with win number two of the week, finishing off what very well might have been their final match in developmental with an effort that was as dominant as it was entertaining. With The Creeds the current talk of the town among fans who don't keep up with NXT, it's safe to say the future is looking bright for Brutus, Julius, and Nile, too.

Booker T believes The Creed Brothers have Hall of Fame potential.

Discussing The Creed Brothers shortly before their call-up to the main roster over the summer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T celebrated what he's seen from the remaining members of Diamond Mine, comparing the faction to some of his favorite tag teams from across WWE history, including on that is very close to his heart.

“The Creed Brothers are one of those generational teams that come along few and far between. I think they're gonna have a hell of a future, being brothers, doing this.” Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast via Wrestling Inc.

“Time is gonna do those guys a whole hell of a lot of good. They could be one of those dynasty-like teams back in the day like a Steiner Brothers, like a Harlem Heat, like a Nasty Boys, like a Road Warriors. Those guys can fall into that category right there… They got the right size and athleticism. For both of those guys, at their size, it's literally uncanny. It really is.”

Whoa, comparisons to the Road Warriors, the Steiners – arguably the most appropriate comp – and his own tag team, Harlem Heat? When a tag team that didn't even have a single main roster match at the time earns those kinds of comparisons, you know they must be something special. A few months later, it looks like Booker T was right on the money.