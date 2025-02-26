With the 2025 Elimination Chamber rapidly approaching, it seems like everyone has an opinion on who should win the match, be it John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, or another performer, like, say, Drew McIntyre, who is technically in the match too.

Discussing the prospects of taking part in the match with “The Face That Runs the Place” in Toronto in a special video for social media, McIntyre called out Cena for taking over the match, noting that his actions have flown in the face of his long-time code of honor.

“Over four weeks ago, Cena sat in that press room after the Rumble and said all of you in the Elimination Chamber match can literally bury me when I'm not here, and I'll see you all in Toronto,” McIntyre declared via WrestleTalk.

“Maybe it was some kind of clever reverse psychology because I've watched and waited, I'm sure Cena has watched and waited and nobody has said a word aside Punk's little hey he put himself in the match and I thought why is that? The Chamber is stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry and here we are, are we not secure enough in ourselves guys? Is that it? Are we worried about our careers by offending the former golden goose? Nah it's not 2o10, is it we're that worried he won't wanna do business?”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, McIntyre wasn't done, with the “Scottish Warrior” going all-in on his animosity for Cena, noting that if WWE wanted to bring in a real star for the show, they would call up Sydney Sweeney, who is a much bigger star than “The Champ” in 2025.

“I'm not a kid anymore, I'm a man, a big angry psychopath you're locked inside the Chamber with me. What was your justification for being in the match? You put in your time, sure you did, you're Cena, nobody put more time in than you but essentially your main point was you're a big star and that's what's best for business,” McIntyre declared.

“The short term, absolutely, you're John Cena, you're a massive star, but going by your logic there, we could put in Sydney Sweeney inside the Elimination Chamber, and it would be twice as big. We got a lot of talking to do and if you think you're walking out that Chamber with a clear road to WrestleMania, you're mistaken. I'm a two-time winner inside that Chamber, looking to tie your record.”

Oh snap, while WWE absolutely won't be placing Sweeney in an Elimination Chamber match any time soon – unless, of course, she's down – McIntyre's point is absolutely understood by his statement: McIntyre doesn't want to see Cena getting free opportunities in WWE because of his name recognition, and he's willing to use the pettiness of his CM Punk feud to take shots at the 16-time World Champion. Will Cena make it 17 at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell, but it's safe to assume McIntyre will do everything in his power to make sure that doesn't happen.