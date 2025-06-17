When WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan took the ring for a match against Kairi Sane, it felt like an otherwise unremarkable middle-of-the-show match on an otherwise usual RAW.

Sure, the show had some intrigue, like a retiring Bill Goldberg announcing his final professional match, but Morgan versus Sane? No matter the outcome, that match is at best a setup for something more, as opposed to a definitive showdown with a lasting impact.

Well, while that may not have been Paul “Triple H” Levesque's intentions, sometimes, the professional wrestling gods have other ideas, with Morgan coming up in pain after a relatively routine takedown, and the match was called off.

Explaining what happened after an unplanned commercial break, Michael Cole and Corey Graves broke the situation down, noting what the promotion knows about Morgan's injury so far.

“We mentioned moments ago Liv Morgan was injured in her match with Kairi Sane, helped to the back by medical personnel,” Cole explained. “We can tell you now that it appears that Liv has suffered a dislocated shoulder in that matchup.”

“Unfortunate circumstance, Liv Morgan, we know this is a high-risk business,” Graves added. “Every night, every competitor who steps in the ring puts their body at risk. Best wishes to Liv, we'll keep you posted.”

“Yeah, stay tuned to WWE's social media channels throughout the week for the latest on Liv Morgan,” Cole concluded

While Morgan wasn't in the running to win Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, with Roxanne Perez winning their four-person bracket earlier in the month, she was pushing hard for an angle with IYO SKY, with the duo potentially on the books for a match at the Kingdom Arena had everything shook out perfectly. While a dislocated shoulder isn't a long-term injury, only time will tell when Morgan can return and what she will look like when that day comes.